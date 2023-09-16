Lil Kayla Releases Her Debut EP

(Atlantic) The Bay's hometown hero, Lil Kayla, released her debut EP, Who Is Lil Kayla? via Asylum Records/Atlantic Records. The 7-track EP includes the previously released singles "Twenty-Three," "Hold On," and "11:11" featuring YN Jay. Who Is Lil Kayla? arrives alongside a visual for "Call The Valleys" featuring Mally Bo. The project comes on the heels of her previously released visual for "Hold On."

Lil Kayla's bustling career has had an iconic start. After the release of her debut single, "11:11" featuring YN Jay, Kayla embarked on her first headlining tour with special guests Nef The Pharoah and Mally Bo. The young star has also opened for superstars like Glorilla, YG, Offset, Lakeyah, and Future. Kayla will continue her performance run when she does her first headlining show at the famous Peppermint Club on September 22. She'll follow up on that performance on September 24 when she opens for Skilla and Sada Baby during their LA show. Stay tuned to see more from this rising star.

The legacy of Bay Area hip-hop stretches all the way back to 2Pac and up through E-40. When you think about it, elite lyricism and electrifying punchlines are as synonymous with the region as The Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars, and Alcatraz are. Lil Kayla continues this legacy with a twist. She drops no shortage of head-turning rhymes delivered in a downright deadly cadence, but she also infuses her city's distinctive West Coast bounce with a fresh fire all her own. Attacking the beat with the unpredictability of a California Cobra, she'll get raunchy on a verse, only to knock you out cold with a hard-hitting hook. In 2019, her independent album, K Nasty, yielded the fan favorites "Back On That Sh*t" and "Make His Pockets Hurt," piling up 19.2 million Spotify streams and counting. She maintained her momentum with Wassup [2021] and Young & Turnt [2022], resonating with audiences and tastemakers alike. Plus, she hit the road alongside Nef The Pharaoh and Mally Bo and popped off nightly on stage. She notably hopped on the 415 Remix of Kali's "Area Codes," which V Magazine touted among its "New Music Roundup." Following millions of streams and acclaim from the likes of Vulture, V Magazine, Vibe, and many more, she answers an important question with her 2023 EP, Who Is Lil Kayla? [Asylum Records/Atlantic Records]. "When audiences hear this new project, I just want them to feel good about themselves," she leaves off. "I hope it makes people want to come back, listen again, and be a supporter. This is going to be my moment."

