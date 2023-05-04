Kali Recruits Lil Kayla For 415 Remix

Single art

(Atlantic) Rising Atlanta, GA rap star, Kali, is back with another remix for her viral hit "Area Codes" featuring Bay Area rising star Lil Kayla for the official "415 Remix." This is the second of several regional remixes as Kali links up with her fellow femme peers across area codes and continues her newly minted #ToxicThursday release series.

The "415 Remix" serves as the follow up to last week's "718 Remix" featuring New York native Kenzo B. The original TikTok sound, initially teased at the end of January, currently has over 400K+ creates and the audio now has over 10M+ US streams to date.

The visual, is now boasting over 1.6M views in just two weeks after along with the audio being featured on Spotify's Top 50 Viral Hits playlist in over 5 countries making it a certified hit for the Atlanta native.

In "Area Codes" Kali gives fans a glimpse into her roster of guys in different area codes and the video shows just how many.

"It's a perfect fit for some young boss b*tches having it their way right now. This song matches the energy I'm on." - LIL KAYLA

