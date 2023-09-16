Noah Kahan Recruits Lizzy McAlpine For New Version Of 'Call Your Mom'

(Republic) Following a surprise performance together at his recent sold-out show at Los Angeles' Greek Theater, Noah Kahan enlisted Lizzy McAlpine for a newly recorded version of his deeply moving fan favorite, "Call Your Mom," officially out now.

Written about giving unconditional support to a loved one during life's darkest moments, the touching song reaches new heights with this highly anticipated collaboration. The two singer/songwriters' voices perfectly blend together and capture the lyrics' powerful emotions, as they plead, "Don't let this darkness fool you, all lights turned off can be turned on. I'll drive, I'll drive all night. I'll call your mom."

Noah says, "Lizzy gave this song new life when she joined me onstage in Los Angeles and was kind enough to take the time to record a duet version with me. Her addition brings a hopefulness to this song that gave it a whole new meaning to me. This song has been such an important part of our live show and has seemed to resonate with many, and I believe Lizzy brings it to a whole new level."

Lizzy chimes in saying, "I'm so honored that Noah asked me to be a part of this song! We got to sing it together at his LA show, and I'm so excited for that version to be out in the world."

This week, the critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter's latest single, "Dial Drunk," hit #1 on the Alternative Radio Chart-marking Kahan's first time simultaneously capturing the #1 spot across two radio formats, as the track continues its reign on the AAA Radio Chart for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, "Dial Drunk" currently sits at #22 at Top 40 and #20 at Hot AC and shows no signs of slowing down.

