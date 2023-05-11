Noah Kahan Covers Jason Isbell For Spotify Singles

(Republic) Ahead of his upcoming, sold-out "Stick Season Summer Tour," critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan drops a live rendition of his fan favorite song "Orange Juice" and captivating cover of Jason Isbell's "If We Were Vampires" featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers for Spotify Singles-listen here.

The updated, piano-ballad version of "Orange Juice" features Noah's raw and emotional vocals alongside his signature songwriting. On the acoustic guitar-driven "If We Were Vampires" cover, Noah and Wesley's voices fuse together, creating a stunning reimagining of the Jason Isabell classic.

On recording "If We Were Vampires," Noah says, "Getting a chance to perform one of the greatest songs ever with one of my biggest influences ever was one of the highlights of my life. I grew up rewatching every live performance The Lumineers had done, so mesmerized by their sound and their storytelling. I wish I could tell myself back then that I would actually get the chance to sing a song with Wesley in his hometown. I would have been so shocked. However, that shock would have turned to disbelief if I could have told myself I'd be able to record with Wes, singing one of Isbell's masterpieces."

He continues, "'If We Were Vampires' is a song about time, aging, and what true love really is. It's a song that has meant a lot to me ever since my mom played it for me on a road trip years ago. Hearing Wes sing with me on this Spotify Single version is a bucket list item crossed off. So grateful to Wes for being a part of it, Gabe Simon for helping bring it to life, and to Spotify for giving me the opportunity. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

2023 "STICK SEASON" NORTH AMERICAN TOUR (SOLD OUT):

May 21 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

May 26 Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling

May 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 1 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff Orchards

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ~

June 7 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 10 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center^

June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 Charlotte, NC Sky Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

June 17 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park^

June 24 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 25 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 28 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

August 3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

August 5 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 13 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

August 20 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair

August 26-27 Richmond, VA Iron Blossom Music Festival

August 31 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

September 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 2 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

September 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

September 6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #

September 30 Ocean City, MD Ocean's Calling

October Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

* with Briston Maroney

