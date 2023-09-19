Jaelee Roberts To Make Solo Opry Debut Tonight

(2911) Jaelee Roberts, best known in her role as lead vocalist and guitar player for the Grammy-nominated all-female bluegrass band, Sister Sadie, will make her debut solo appearance on the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, September 19th. Roberts, who has performed on the Opry multiple times, has never performed in support of her solo career.

The invitation was recently extended by Dan Rogers, Vice President/Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry; and Gina Keltner, Director of Talent Logistics and Scheduling; when they spent time with Roberts at the recent funeral of bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, who died on June 27, 2023.

"I had good intentions of reaching out sooner to invite Jaelee to make her Opry debut, so when I saw her at Bobby Osborne's funeral, it occurred to me that this might be an unusual yet perfect time to extend that special ask and shine some happiness on a solemn day," says Keltner. "It was a chance to demonstrate that even though we were all reeling from the loss of both Bobby Osborne and Jesse McReynolds that week, bluegrass music was in good hands and would carry on with talented artists such as Jaelee."

Roberts began coming to the Opry when she was just four years old, joining her father Danny Roberts, founding member of The Grascals, backstage when he was there to perform.

"Playing the Grand Ole Opry has been a dream of mine literally as long as I can remember! I've been blessed to grow up backstage at the Opry watching my dad play on that iconic stage and seeing my mom handle the business side of the music, but to be invited to debut myself is an incredible feeling. Every country and bluegrass artist - really any genre of music - dreams about walking on that stage and stepping into that circle."

This is an exciting time for Roberts. Not only is she nominated for three IBMA Awards (Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year/Sister Sadie, and Song of the Year - "Diane"/Sister Sadie), but she also recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a BS in Commercial Songwriting from the College of Media and Entertainment. Her debut solo album, Something You Didn't Count On, was released in May 2022, debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Bluegrass Album Chart, and has had eight singles appear across both bluegrass and gospel music charts. In addition to her upcoming Opry appearance, Roberts will continue touring with Sister Sadie.q 1

