Opry Debut Invitation Extended To Jaelee Roberts

(MPR) Jaelee Roberts, best known in her role as lead vocalist and guitar player for the Grammy-nominated all-female bluegrass band, Sister Sadie, will make her debut solo appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, September 19. Roberts, who has performed on the Opry multiple times, has never performed in support of her solo career.
The invitation was recently extended by Dan Rogers, Vice President/Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry; and Gina Keltner, Director of Talent Logistics and Scheduling; when they spent time with Roberts at the recent funeral of bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, who died on June 27, 2023.
"I had good intentions of reaching out sooner to invite Jaelee to make her Opry debut, so when I saw her at Bobby Osborne's funeral, it occurred to me that this might be an unusual yet perfect time to extend that special ask and shine some happiness on a solemn day," says Keltner. "It was a chance to demonstrate that even though we were all reeling from the loss of both Bobby Osborne and Jesse McReynolds that week, bluegrass music was in good hands and would carry on with talented artists such as Jaelee."
Roberts began coming to the Opry when she was just four years old, joining her father Danny Roberts, founding member of The Grascals, backstage when he was there to perform.
"Playing the Grand Ole Opry has been a dream of mine literally as long as I can remember! I've been blessed to grow up backstage at the Opry watching my dad play on that iconic stage and seeing my mom handle the business side of the music, but to be invited to debut myself is an incredible feeling. Every country and bluegrass artist - really any genre of music - dreams about walking on that stage and stepping into that circle."
"Jaelee Roberts... Wow!...this girl can sing! She brings a vocal performance that touches the core of what fires me up about music."- Patty Loveless - Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry Member
