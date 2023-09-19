Lisa Brokop Announces Star-Studded Album 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels'

(PLA) Canadian Country Music Award winner Lisa Brokop's newest album is now available for pre-save. "Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?", featuring Georgette Jones and Jeannie C. Riley and produced by Chuck Rhodes (Daryle Singletary, Tony Jackson, Dale Watson) and Buddy Hyatt (Toto, Randy Travis, JoDee Messina and Lynn Anderson), is set to debut on Friday, Oct. 6.

"I am so very proud of this new album, I love the combination of some of my favorite country classics as well as getting to share a few brand new songs," says Brokop. "Having the legendary Jeannie C. Riley, and the amazing Georgette Jones on this record is the absolute sweetest icing on the cake! I'm over the moon about all of it!"

"Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?" takes listeners on a journey through different styles of country music. The album opens with the strong breakdown of Delta Dawn, transitioning into the mysterious country track Come Back Bobby Gentry released earlier this year in anticipation of the full album. The title track, Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? highlights the unique combination of classic country hits with Brokop's originals. As an adaptation of George Jones' hit, the song provides a female perspective that pulls on the heartstrings in honor of the great women in country music and features the daughter of the original artist, Georgette Jones. Careless Me and The Same offer deeper ballads in contrast to the upbeat and vibrant tracks like Harper Valley PTA featuring Jeannie C Riley. The combination of old and new country brings together the likes of Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn) and Patsy Cline (She's Got You) in addition to Jones and Riley.

"Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?" track list

Delta Dawn

Come Back Bobby Gentry

Harper Valley PTA (feat. Jeannie C. Riley)

Careless Me

Country Western Music Angel Choir

So Far

She's Got You

Love The Hell Outta You

Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? (feat. Georgette Jones)

The Same

