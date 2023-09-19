Lisa Brokop Announces Star-Studded Album 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels'

(PLA) Canadian Country Music Award winner Lisa Brokop's newest album is now available for pre-save. "Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?", featuring Georgette Jones and Jeannie C. Riley and produced by Chuck Rhodes (Daryle Singletary, Tony Jackson, Dale Watson) and Buddy Hyatt (Toto, Randy Travis, JoDee Messina and Lynn Anderson), is set to debut on Friday, Oct. 6.
"I am so very proud of this new album, I love the combination of some of my favorite country classics as well as getting to share a few brand new songs," says Brokop. "Having the legendary Jeannie C. Riley, and the amazing Georgette Jones on this record is the absolute sweetest icing on the cake! I'm over the moon about all of it!"
"Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?" takes listeners on a journey through different styles of country music. The album opens with the strong breakdown of Delta Dawn, transitioning into the mysterious country track Come Back Bobby Gentry released earlier this year in anticipation of the full album. The title track, Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? highlights the unique combination of classic country hits with Brokop's originals. As an adaptation of George Jones' hit, the song provides a female perspective that pulls on the heartstrings in honor of the great women in country music and features the daughter of the original artist, Georgette Jones. Careless Me and The Same offer deeper ballads in contrast to the upbeat and vibrant tracks like Harper Valley PTA featuring Jeannie C Riley. The combination of old and new country brings together the likes of Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn) and Patsy Cline (She's Got You) in addition to Jones and Riley.
"Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?" track list
Delta Dawn
Come Back Bobby Gentry
Harper Valley PTA (feat. Jeannie C. Riley)
Careless Me
Country Western Music Angel Choir
So Far
She's Got You
Love The Hell Outta You
Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? (feat. Georgette Jones)
The Same
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'- Imagine Dragons 'Children Of The Sky' Video- Puscifer Halloween Streaming Event- more
blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'- KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary- more
The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour- Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses- more
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'
Imagine Dragons Share Cinematic 'Children Of The Sky' Video
Michael Voss Shares Video From 'Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)' Album
The Polyphonic Spree Unveil 'Galloping Seas (Section 44)' Visualizer
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returns With Back In Overdrive Tour
Steven Wilson Releases 'What Life Brings' Video
Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Announce Debut Album
Mind Incision Deliver 'The Awakening'