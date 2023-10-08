Lisa Brokop Delivers New Album 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?'

(pla) Canadian Country Music Award winner, Lisa Brokop has proudly released her new self penned album, "Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?", which features original tracks, adaptations and hits by Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn), Jeannie C. Riley (Harper Valley PTA), Patsy Cline (She's Got You), and George Jones (Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes). Produced by Chuck Rhodes (Daryle Singletary, Tony Jackson, Dale Watson) and Buddy Hyatt (Toto, Randy Travis, JoDee Messina & Lynn Anderson), Brokop's sixth album takes listeners through a personal stylistic journey of country music.

"I am so very proud of this new album" says Brokop, "I love the combination of some of my favorite country classics as well as getting to share a few brand-new songs. And having the legendary Jeannie C. Riley, and the amazing Georgette Jones on this record is the absolute sweetest icing on the cake! I'm over the moon about all of it!!!"

"Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?" leads listeners on a nostalgic journey through influential styles of country music. The album bursts forth with a modern take of Delta Dawn, transitioning into the mysterious country track Come Back Bobby Gentry released earlier this year in anticipation of the full album. The title track, Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? highlights the unique combination of this classic country staple with Brokop's own take. As an adaptation of George Jones' 1987 hit, the tune champions a female perspective pulling on our heartstrings in honor of the great women in country music. Appropriately, the tune features the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones. Careless Me and The Same offer deeper ballads in contrast to the upbeat and vibrant tracks like Harper Valley PTA featuring Jeannie C. Riley. The seamless blend of old and new country brings together the likes of Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn) and Patsy Cline (She's Got You) with Jones and Riley.

Fans can download or stream the album by clicking here.

Below is the track list for "Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?"

Delta Dawn

Come Back Bobby Gentry

Harper Valley PTA (feat. Jeannie C. Riley)

Careless Me

Country Western Music Angel Choir

So Far

Shes Got You

Love The Hell Outta You

Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels (feat. Georgette Jones)

The Same

