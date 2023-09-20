Ron Pope Announces A Drop In The Ocean Tour

(BBR) Nashville-based, platinum recording artist, Ron Pope, has announced his upcoming A Drop In The Ocean Tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his 2008 breakout solo debut, Daylight. Pope made a name for himself in the early days of music streaming with the viral success of Daylight track "A Drop in the Ocean," which has now been streamed over 1 billion times, causing the album to achieve platinum status in the US and double platinum status in Sweden.

This will be Pope's first full-band tour in almost four years; the tour kicks off on February 13, 2024 at The Hamilton in Washington, DC, with stops in Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles, and more.

"When I started writing the tunes that would become Daylight, I was a 21-year-old college kid. I had no idea how those songs would change my life, going out and reaching people all over the world - including many places I'd never even heard of," Pope recalls. "That album was the first exceptional thing I'd ever done. Before that, no one was paying attention. My friends and I got together half a lifetime ago and made this beautiful thing with all the newness and freedom that youth afforded us. I love these songs, I'm proud of how we recorded them and I can't wait to travel around celebrating 15 years of Daylight, and of course, 'A Drop In The Ocean.' It's giving me an opportunity to look back at how far my music has taken me and to think about where I'd like to go next."

In March 2023, Pope released his latest album Inside Voices, written in the wake of emotional upheaval after a series of back-to-back family tragedies, putting the Pope family in a very dark place of unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, he found himself unable to create, spending all of his energy trying to keep his family afloat. The Popes were finally at peace and rest during time spent by the ocean. The simplicity of life by the water began to resurrect the spark of creativity, and he was able to write again. Enlisting the help of longtime friend and collaborator, Paul Hammer, the pair rented a beachside cottage for their families and set about the painstaking work of recording - playing all of the instruments, carefully building each track layer by layer, as well as mixing and mastering it - there, by themselves. It was the happiest Pope had ever been while making a record.

A 15th Anniversary limited edition green Daylight vinyl is available HERE. Inside Voices is available digitally across all major platforms; the album is also available on vinyl, along with a limited edition, cream-colored pressing, click HERE for more information. See below for a full list of the 2024 A Drop In The Ocean Tour dates, and be sure to follow Ron Pope at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

2024 TOUR DATES:

2/13 - The Hamilton - Washington DC

2/15 - City Winery - Philadelphia, PA

2/16 - City Winery - Boston, MA

2/17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

2/19 - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

2/20 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

2/21 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

2/23-2/24 - Soiled Dove - Denver, CO

2/27 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

2/28 - Old Church Concert Hall- Portland, OR

3/1 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

3/2 - Hotel Cafe (2 shows) - Los Angeles, CA

3/3 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

3/6 - City Winery (2 shows) - St. Louis, MO

3/8 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

3/9 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

3/10 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

