Wyatt Ellis Bringing Bluegrass To Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival

() Young bluegrass performer Wyatt Ellis has been invited to perform at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, participating in various events on September 22 & 23. Ellis' primary appearances will take place on the Crossroads Village Stage which will host such revered musicians as Joe Bonamasa, Jerry Douglas, the Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Albert Lee and many others.
The festival takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live.
Also, this week the bluegrass rising star is celebrating his first #1 single. "Grassy Cove," co-written with Sierra Hull, topping the Bluegrass Today charts.
Ellis has been garnering much attention in the music world recently. At only 14 years old he has already shared the stage with Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Marty Stuart, Sam Bush, Dailey & Vincent, Sierra Hull, Peter Rowan, and numerous others. He has just been announced as a performer at this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass later this month. In 2023, Ellis has been invited to perform on many iconic stages and festivals from The Station Inn to MerleFest.
