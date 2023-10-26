14-Year-Old Wyatt Ellis To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

(MPR) Rising bluegrass star Wyatt Ellis will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 10. At only 14 years old, Ellis joins the ranks of iconic artists who made their Opry debut in their teens, including Alison Krauss, Marty Stuart, Dolly Parton, Lauren Alaina, Lorrie Morgan, and Pam Tillis.

Born in the rich music bed of East Tennessee, Ellis has quickly become one of the most-watched young musicians in bluegrass music. In a recent review, Billboard magazine stated, "Ellis has quickly cemented himself as a sterling newcomer in the bluegrass scene."

A true statement, as evidenced when his debut single, "Grassy Cove," went to #1 on the Bluegrass Today charts, and his second single, "Get Lost," debuted on the same chart last week at #5. He was also recently tapped to make an appearance at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival.

A devotee of Bill Monroe, Ellis has been mentored by many iconic musicians, including Sierra Hull, Bobby Osborne, Mike Compton, and others. Ellis has studied with mandolin masters, composed his own original instrumentals, and transitioned from playing alone in his living room to performing seamlessly alongside bluegrass legends and Hall of Famers. In his two short years on the scene, Ellis has become a multi-instrumentalist and has been invited to perform on stage with some of the most iconic musicians of this era, including Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Peter Rowan, Sam Bush, Bryan Sutton, Dailey & Vincent, and Marty Stuart.

