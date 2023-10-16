.

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'

(TLG) Rick Monroe and The Hitmen have once again roared onto the music scene with their latest single, "Trouble." This gritty and rebellious track is set to captivate audiences with its heart-pounding sound, fearless lyrics, and the promise of a wild ride.

"Trouble" is more than just a song; it's an electrifying anthem for those who refuse to back down and will always stand up for what they believe in. With its smoky vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and infectious energy, this track encapsulates the essence of late-night adventures that burns deep within us all.

Monroe expresses his excitement for the song: "Trouble" was the first song that Hitman, Alan Beeler and I wrote together. It's about the proud and defiant spirit within us all. It's unapologetic."

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen have consistently delivered captivating performances, earning a devoted fan base that craves their signature blend of country rock with a rebellious twist. "Trouble" is poised to be another milestone in their journey, a testament to their unwavering commitment to their unique sound and style.

The track was produced by Rick Monroe and the Hitmen and Brandon Britton and mixed by Kile Odell. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying lyric video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube channel and below

