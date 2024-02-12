Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Celebrate Valentine's Day With 'Worth The Hurt'

(OMG) Rick Monroe & The Hitmen released their new single "Worth the Hurt" today, February 9th via TLG/Virgin Music Group. Co-written by Monroe, Jared Weeks and Scott Wilson of Saving Abel, and multi-Grammy and multi-Dove award-winning producer and composer, Skidd Mills (Skillet, Third Day, Saliva, Katie Arminger), "Worth The Hurt" is an antithetical Valentine's Day song that highlights the addictive qualities and unhealthy co-dependence of a love gone wrong. The single impacts radio on February 13th.

The single serves as a tantalizing preview of the exceptional content that awaits fans in the group's highly anticipated full-length vinyl project, SIX GUN SOUL, scheduled for release on April 12. This album features previously acclaimed singles such as "World's Gone Crazy" and "God's Ear." The latter has garnered praise from discerning critics like Robert K. Oermann (Music Row) and respected musicians, including Shawn Drover (formerly of Megadeth).

World-class entertainers Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have no desire to trace the trail of every trend. Instead, they serve up a "poly-jam-orous" recipe they call "Blue Jean Rock"--artistically organic, and spiced with heavy blend of their musical influences to reflect country sensibilities with a rock and roll beat.

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have built a solid legion of fans across the globe and recently surpassed over 4.3 MILLION logged views on YouTube and over 1 MILLION captured streams without the benefit of ever appearing on a core editorial playlist.

Monroe is no stranger to the stage: he's performed in 17 countries - and every U.S. state including Washington DC & Puerto Rico. The seven-time Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador has toured with Queensryche, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lee Bice, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, and Randy Houser, as well as has opened for Country Music Legends like Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless and more. He has entertained the USO, AFE, U.S. troops in Vietnam, and former Soviet President, Mikhail Gorbachev. His brother called him "Elvis Gump" because of all the amazing people and places his career has led him.

For those who aren't familiar with his music, Rick advises them to come to the show for a good time and to be ready for "just about anything." "I love to play," the singer notes. "And I want everyone to play along. I like to think of my shows as an interactive sport"--one that he will now play with the help of his permanent bandmates, Bobby Perkins (guitar), Alan Beeler (bass), and Jason Bohl (drums), also known as The Hitmen because "they kill it every single night!"

