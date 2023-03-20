Drew Parker Announces The End Of The Dirt Road EP

(Warner Music Nashville) Warner Music Nashville singer / songwriter Drew Parker announced today his major-label debut EP At The End Of The Dirt Road will release June 2. To celebrate the announce, Parker will release a new track off the EP, "Middle Of Nowhere Class," this Friday, March 24.

"I'm so excited for everyone to hear these new songs!" said Parker. "I hope everyone falls in love with this project as much as I have. It's got some things on it that are so special to me, and I can't wait to share them with you. Until then, let's make a stop in the middle of nowhere."

In January, Parker released the title track of the EP (watch the visualizer below). Produced by Phil O'Donnell and Scott Hendricks, At The End Of The Dirt Road features six tracks, including a duet with a special guest. The new music follows standalone releases "Raised Up Right" and "Little Miss Saturday Night" and his seven-track standout EP While You're Gone. The title track went on to be Parker's first major-label single.

The Georgia native entered 2023 receiving his first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Song for co-writing Luke Combs' No.1 single "Doin' This." Parker had previously won Song of the Year at the 2022 BMI Country Awards for Combs' multi-week No.1 "Forever After All." Aside from a few rescheduled upcoming dates, he recently wrapped his headlining At The End Of The Dirt Road Tour and will perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry this Wednesday, March 22.

At The End Of The Dirt Road Track Listing:

1. "At The End Of The Dirt Road" (Ben Hayslip, Brock Berryhill, Jameson Rodgers)

2. "Middle Of Nowhere Class" (Drew Parker, Driver Williams, Erik Dylan)

3. "She's On A Roll" (Drew Parker, Smith Ahnquist, Jacob Rice, Jordan Walker)

4. "I'll Love You Longer" (Ben Hayslip, Justin Wilson, Mark Holman)

5. "My Baby Does" (Drew Parker, Jacob Rice, Michael Tyler, Thomas Archer)

6. "King Of Country Music" (with special guest) (Allen Shamblin, Marc Beeson)

