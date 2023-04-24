Drew Parker Teams Up with Wife Mallory for 'King of Country Music'

(Warner Music Nashville) Warner Music Nashville rising artist Drew Parker has enlisted his wife, Mallory, to harmonize on his new track "King of Country Music," out now. After a brief mention followed a few days later with persuasive texts, Mallory agreed to hop on the song. The Parkers took to the studio, fittingly, on Valentine's Day to record the romantic track, written by Allen Shamblin and Marc Beeson. "Ladies and Gentlemen, I introduce you to my Queen of Country Music, Mallory Parker," proudly exclaimed Drew.

Parker expressed "King of Country Music" is possibly his favorite song he has ever recorded. Apart from Shamblin being one of Parker's favorite songwriters, he also related closely with the lyrics. "I met my wife for the first time one night when I was playing in a bar in my hometown," said Parker. "It was her first time ever stepping in a bar. One week later we went on our first date, and I told her that I had every intention of moving to Nashville to chase a dream that I had. We went on our second date a week later. My motivation and passion for chasing MY dream never scared her off. She has stuck by me when I had absolutely nothing to show for it except a couple hundred dollars from a tip jar. She has stuck by me when I would write songs all day long, then go to work the night shift at the hospital. She has stuck by me while I've traveled the entire country while she stayed home and was a single parent many weekends.

People ask me for advice all the time as to how to make it in the music business and honestly, I don't usually ever have good advice," continued Parker. "But I think one very important thing to help along the way is to find a woman who will stand beside you, in front of you, and behind you all along the way while you chase the song. That's what this song is about to me. In no way form or fashion am I considering myself the 'King Of Country Music' with this song, but I am saying I'm the guy who gets to love the girl who has stood by me and been my biggest cheerleader in my career. I would have nothing without her. Oh also, did I mention this song is a duet with my wife?"

"King of Country Music" is the latest look into the Georgia native's major label debut EP At The End Of The Dirt Road, available on June 2 (PRE-SAVE HERE). Parker announced the EP last month by dropping "Middle Of Nowhere Class," along with the accompanying music video. He started off the year with the release of the title track and a tour of the same name. Produced by Phil O'Donnell and Scott Hendricks, At The End Of The Dirt Road features six tracks (see full track listing below). The new music follows standalone releases "Raised Up Right" and "Little Miss Saturday Night" and his seven-song standout EP While You're Gone.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist recently performed outside of Nissan Stadium in Nashville for Luke Combs' Whiskey Jam Tailgate Party. Fans can catch Parker in town again for CMA Fest on the Chevy Vibes stage. Later this year, he will join Combs overseas on his World Tour through October 20.

At The End Of The Dirt Road Track Listing:

1. "At The End Of The Dirt Road" (Ben Hayslip, Brock Berryhill, Jameson Rodgers)

2. "Middle Of Nowhere Class" (Drew Parker, Driver Williams, Erik Dylan)

3. "She's On A Roll" (Drew Parker, Smith Ahnquist, Jacob Rice, Jordan Walker)

4. "I'll Love You Longer" (Ben Hayslip, Justin Wilson, Mark Holman)

5. "My Baby Does" (Drew Parker, Jacob Rice, Michael Tyler, Thomas Archer)

6. "King Of Country Music" (with Mallory Parker) (Allen Shamblin, Marc Beeson)

