Megan Moroney Announces The Lucky Tour

(Sony Music) Readying to launch her first headline run with the SOLD-OUT PISTOL MADE OF ROSES TOUR next month, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records' rising star Megan Moroney is today (3/20) announcing THE LUCKY TOUR this fall.
The 22-city run's tickets + VIP packages will go on sale Friday (3/24) at 10 a.m. (local) at meganmoroney.com. In select cities, Moroney's fan club also has access to an exclusive presale on Wednesday (3/22) at 10 a.m. (local) with code JACKPOT.
She first broke the news of her tour on social media this morning saying "THE LUCKY TOUR!?!? well this is gonna be fuunnnnn"
Launching with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20, THE LUCKY TOUR brings Moroney to major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast including first-time stops as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe's on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, TX (Gruene Hall), and more, before topping it off in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre on November 10.
Announced dates, cities, and venues of Megan Moroney's THE LUCKY TOUR:
SEPTEMBER
20 | New York City, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
21 | West Springfield, MA - The Big E
22 | Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
23 | Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton
28 | Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
29 | Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
30 | Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.
OCTOBER
13 | Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
14 | Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
19 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
20 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex
21 | Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five
25 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
26 | San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach
27 | Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country
NOVEMBER
2 | New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
3 | Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
4 | Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
DECEMBER
7 | Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9 | Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's
10 | Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
