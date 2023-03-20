Megan Moroney Announces The Lucky Tour

(Sony Music) Readying to launch her first headline run with the SOLD-OUT PISTOL MADE OF ROSES TOUR next month, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records' rising star Megan Moroney is today (3/20) announcing THE LUCKY TOUR this fall.

The 22-city run's tickets + VIP packages will go on sale Friday (3/24) at 10 a.m. (local) at meganmoroney.com. In select cities, Moroney's fan club also has access to an exclusive presale on Wednesday (3/22) at 10 a.m. (local) with code JACKPOT.

She first broke the news of her tour on social media this morning saying "THE LUCKY TOUR!?!? well this is gonna be fuunnnnn"

Launching with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20, THE LUCKY TOUR brings Moroney to major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast including first-time stops as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe's on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, TX (Gruene Hall), and more, before topping it off in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre on November 10.

Announced dates, cities, and venues of Megan Moroney's THE LUCKY TOUR:

SEPTEMBER

20 | New York City, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

21 | West Springfield, MA - The Big E

22 | Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

23 | Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton

28 | Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

29 | Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

30 | Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.

OCTOBER

13 | Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

14 | Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

19 | Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

20 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

21 | Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five

25 | Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

26 | San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach

27 | Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country

NOVEMBER

2 | New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

3 | Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

4 | Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

DECEMBER

7 | Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9 | Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

10 | Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

