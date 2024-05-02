Megan Moroney Announces New Album 'Am I Okay?'

(Sony Music Nashville) Megan Moroney has announced the upcoming release of her hugely anticipated sophomore album, Am I Okay? Due out on July 12, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter's new full-length will follow her blockbuster debut Lucky - a critically acclaimed LP that marked one of the biggest Country releases of 2023 and cemented Moroney's status as Country's latest "It" girl. Tomorrow, Moroney will share the latest song from Am I Okay?, a larger-than-life anthem called "Indifferent."

Earlier today, Moroney revealed Am I Okay?'s title and release date on social media, immediately drawing a rapturous response from her legion of devoted fans. The announcement arrived soon after the Georgia-bred artist reached the highly coveted milestone of surpassing a BILLION total global streams across all platforms, thanks to the meteoric success of hits like her 2X PLATINUM, No. 1 breakout single "Tennessee Orange."

In a formidable follow-up to Lucky - whose countless accolades include landing on best-of-the-year lists from leading outlets like The New York Times and Rolling Stone - Am I Okay? finds Moroney sharpening her phenomenal songcraft and sharing even more of her personal story. As she explores the endless ways that heartbreak upends our lives, Moroney digs deeper into the raw emotionality that's earned her the nickname "the Emo Cowgirl." Produced by her longtime collaborator Kristian Bush - and firmly rooted in Moroney's gorgeously raspy vocal work - the result is a major leap forward for one of Country's most stunning and unstoppable new talents.

Last weekend at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, Moroney captivated the crowd with a powerhouse set featuring smash singles like "Tennessee Orange" and "I'm Not Pretty," as well as recently released songs like "28th of June" and "No Caller ID." For her debut appearance at Stagecoach, DanielXDiamond designed an elaborate custom set featuring a multitude of rhinestone-adorned guitars that sparkled in the desert sun - a feat that required no fewer than 168 hours of rhinestoning.

Last month, Moroney emerged as the most-nominated female artist at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards after scoring a total of six nominations, including FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR, NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR ("Tennessee Orange"), VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR ("Tennessee Orange"), and MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR ("Can't Break Up Now," her collaboration with Old Dominion). The 59th ACM Awards will take place on Thursday, May 16, at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

