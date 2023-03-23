Boy Named Banjo Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

(Mercury Nashville) Mercury Nashville band Boy Named Banjo made its long-awaited debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, March 21. The Nashville born and raised quintet, Barton Davies, Ford Garrard, Sam McCullough, Willard Logan, and William Reames, stepped into the legendary Opry circle for the first time for a special performance of "Go Out Dancing" and "Heart In Motion."

"Tonight was such an amazing night! Growing up in Nashville, making our debut at the Grand Ole Opry is such an important milestone for us," said Davies. "Stepping into that historic circle, playing our original music as a band that's known each other for years, was an incredible experience I don't think any of us will forget. And we are all so happy that we got to share this special night with our families and friends who came out to support us."

Boy Named Banjo released their latest track, "Whiskey Dreams," last week. A vinyl reprint of the band's major label debut EP, Circles, is available now for pre-order in an exclusive 'whiskey smoke' color and will be released on March 31.

Upcoming Boy Named Banjo Tour Dates:

3/24

Charlottesville, VA

The Southern Café and Music Hall

3/25

New York, NY

Mercury Lounge

3/26

Philadelphia, PA

Milkboy

3/27

Washington, DC

9:30 Club

4/13

Milwaukee, WI

The Back Room & Collectivo

4/14

Chicago, IL

Joe's on Weed Street

4/15

Jefferson, IN

The Jefferson

9/15

Louisville, KY

Bourbon & Beyond

9/23

Franklin, TN

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

