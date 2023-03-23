Boy Named Banjo Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

(Mercury Nashville) Mercury Nashville band Boy Named Banjo made its long-awaited debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, March 21. The Nashville born and raised quintet, Barton Davies, Ford Garrard, Sam McCullough, Willard Logan, and William Reames, stepped into the legendary Opry circle for the first time for a special performance of "Go Out Dancing" and "Heart In Motion."
"Tonight was such an amazing night! Growing up in Nashville, making our debut at the Grand Ole Opry is such an important milestone for us," said Davies. "Stepping into that historic circle, playing our original music as a band that's known each other for years, was an incredible experience I don't think any of us will forget. And we are all so happy that we got to share this special night with our families and friends who came out to support us."
Boy Named Banjo released their latest track, "Whiskey Dreams," last week. A vinyl reprint of the band's major label debut EP, Circles, is available now for pre-order in an exclusive 'whiskey smoke' color and will be released on March 31.
Upcoming Boy Named Banjo Tour Dates:
3/24
Charlottesville, VA
The Southern Café and Music Hall
3/25
New York, NY
Mercury Lounge
3/26
Philadelphia, PA
Milkboy
3/27
Washington, DC
9:30 Club
4/13
Milwaukee, WI
The Back Room & Collectivo
4/14
Chicago, IL
Joe's on Weed Street
4/15
Jefferson, IN
The Jefferson
9/15
Louisville, KY
Bourbon & Beyond
9/23
Franklin, TN
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation