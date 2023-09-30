Boy Named Banjo Stream Major Label Debut 'Dusk'

(MRN) Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album Dusk via Mercury Records Nashville. The band has also announced a special hometown show in Nashville on November 24.

Produced by longtime collaborator Oscar Charles (Caroline Spence, Charlie Worsham), Dusk finds the Nashville-native group showcasing their razor-sharp storytelling and expansive sound they've honed for over a decade, featuring late-night party anthems and stripped-down meditations including the driving "Feel For You (Dusk)". To date, the highly-anticipated new album has already garnered praise from Garden & Gun, American Songwriter, Holler, MusicRow and more.

As shown on the wistful "Lonely In This Town," Boy Named Banjo's songwriting on Dusk is as incisive as ever, dealing with themes of lust and longing as well as hope and heartbreak. Sonically, the band's performances on the record capture the high-octane energy of their beloved live shows while blurring the lines between Music Row and Laurel Canyon with lush harmonies and cinematic arrangements. The end result is a masterfully crafted, larger-than-life major label debut from a group that continues to grow by leaps and bounds with every release.

Dusk Track List

1. "Something 'Bout A Sunset" (Barton Davies, William Reames and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

2. "Heart Attack" (Barton Davies, William Reames, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell)

3. "Feel For You (Dusk)" (Barton Davies, William Reames, Daniel Fernandez and Michael David Whitworth]

4. "Young Forever" (William Reames, Luke Preston and Jonathan Sherwood)

5. "Whiskey Dreams" (Barton Davies, William Reames and Angelo Petraglia)

6. "Mama, I'm Misbehavin'" (Ethan Bryan Baumgarner, Oscar Charles, Olivia Rudeen and Jonathan Sherwood)

7. "Goodbyes Are Sad" (Barton Davies, William Reames, Oscar Charles and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

8. "Lonely In This Town" (Barton Davies, William Reames, Marv Green and Chris Stevens)

9. "Opposite Directions" (Barton Davies, William Reames and Jonathan Sherwood)

Boy Named Banjo is currently on the coast-to-coast Dusk Til Dawn Tour with upcoming shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Brooklyn and more cities this fall - tickets can be found here and a full list of dates can be found below. In 2021, their genre-defying EP Circles landed them a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium alongside dates supporting Kip Moore, Hank Williams, Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, and The Cadillac Three. The following year, Boy Named Banjo made their CMA Fest debut as well as a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl.

This spring, the group released their uplifting anthem "What Keeps Me Going" which earned support from CMT, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff and more. 2023 has shaped up to be another banner year for the band following their Grand Ole Opry debut, a momentous milestone that was documented at People.

Expertly melding an array of musical influences, Boy Named Banjo is a fusion of contemporary country, Americana and folk-rock stacked on a foundation of bluegrass. Formed in their teens, the band includes Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass/upright bass), Sam McCullough (drums), Willard Logan (mandolin/dobro/electric guitar), and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica).

Boy Named Banjo - Dusk Til Dawn 2023 Tour Dates:

October 6 - Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge ^

October 8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) ^

October 12 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub ^

October 13 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe ^

October 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas (Cambridge Room) ^

October 19 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm ^

October 20 - Savannah, GA - Saddle Bags Savannah ^

October 21 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat ^

October 26 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall ^

October 27 - Memphis, TN - Growlers ^

October 28 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's ^

November 2 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom %

November 3 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco %

November 4 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria %

November 16 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater ^

November 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 18 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live ^

November 19 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis ^

November 24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^

November 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe +

December 1 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview +

December 2 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142 +

^ with support from Brother Elsey

% with support from Will Jones

+ with support from Cassandra Lewis

