Lauren Daigle Announces Kaleidescope Arena Tour

(Atlantic Records) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces her much-anticipated US arena tour, set for fall 2023. The Kaleidescope Tour kicks off on September 6 in Memphis, TN with entirely new and innovative stage production.

The 30-city run will take Daigle across the country - from New Jersey's Prudential Center (October 20) to LA's Crypto.com Arena (November 10), with stops in Boston, Atlanta, and Seattle as well as cities in which Daigle hasn't performed in nearly four years, including Baton Rouge, Baltimore and Tulsa.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle's #1s, including her groundbreaking smash "You Say," "Rescue," "Look Up Child," her new single "Thank God I Do," as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

Register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the Lauren Daigle pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12pm local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 30 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. General on-sale is Friday, March 31 at 10am local time. Full routing below.

In addition, Daigle is also set to perform "Thank God I Do" on the Today Show next Thursday, March 30th - marking the song's network television premiere. (Check local listings).

"Thank God I Do" marks the launch of a new creative chapter for the multi-platinum selling, Louisiana-born artist, who just last month announced signing to Atlantic Records in partnership with longtime label home Centricity Music. With a creative team led by Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood), and featuring co-writers Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Amy Wadge, Lori McKenna, Jason Ingram and Jon Greene, to name a few, Lauren Daigle comprises twenty soulful and uplifting songs to be released in two parts. The first ten arrives May 12, and the other ten release later this year.

Thu Jul 13, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

TD Pavilion at the Mann*

Fri Jul 14, 2023

Lewiston, NY

Artpark Amphitheater*

Wed Sep 6, 2023

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

Thu Sep 7, 2023

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Fri Sep 8, 2023

Baton Rouge, LA

Raising Cane's River Center

Thu Sep 14, 2023

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Fri Sep 15, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sat Sep 16, 2023

Hoffman Estates, IL

NOW Arena

Thu Sep 28, 2023

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Sep 29, 2023

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Sep 30, 2023

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

Wed Oct 4, 2023

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

Thu Oct 5, 2023

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Fri Oct 6, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Thu Oct 19, 2023

Boston, MA

Agganis Arena

Fri Oct 20, 2023

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Sat Oct 21, 2023

Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena

Thu Oct 26, 2023

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Fri Oct 27, 2023

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 28, 2023

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Fri Nov 10, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena

Sat Nov 11, 2023

Phoenix, AZ

Desert Diamond Arena

Tue Nov 14, 2023

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Thu Nov 16, 2023

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Fri Nov 17, 2023

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

Sat Nov 18, 2023

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Nov 30, 2023

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Fri Dec 1, 2023

Ft Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

Sat Dec 2, 2023

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Thu Dec 7, 2023

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Dec 8, 2023

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Dec 9, 2023

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena



NOT PART OF KALEIDOSCOPE TOUR*

