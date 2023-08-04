Lauren Daigle Shares New Single 'Be Okay'

(Atlantic) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle shares soaring ballad "Be Okay", co-written with Nashville-based songwriter Ellie Holcomb.

"Be Okay" is the latest offering from the Louisiana-born artist's forthcoming 23-track, self-titled album, Lauren Daigle, which is due out Friday, September 8, 2023 via Atlantic Records/Centricity Music.

Led by GRAMMY-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood), Lauren Daigle boasts co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Shane McAnally, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna, and Jon Greene, and features from Jon Batiste, Natalie Hemby, and Gary Clark Jr. The album showcases Daigle's stunning and powerful voice, rich storytelling, and incredible musicality.

In May, Daigle shared the album's first 10 songs (listen HERE), receiving immediate acclaim from the likes of Billboard, The Tennessean, and Variety, the latter of whom declared her "one of the best singers in contemporary pop."

Just last weekend, she performed one of these tracks - a stunning rendition of "Saint Ferdinand" with Jon Batiste - during the fellow Louisiana native's 'Jon Batiste & Friends' set at Newport Folk Festival.

Meanwhile, Daigle's current single, the Billboard #1 "Thank God I Do," has officially topped 6 Christian song charts at once, a feat that has not been achieved by any artist since her 2018 smash hit, "You Say," did the same.

"Thank God I Do" is also Top 20 at Hot AC Radio and Top 15 at AC Radio. Daigle has performed the song live on The TODAY Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, and on the season finale of American Idol, duetting with season 21's runner-up Megan Danielle.

Says Daigle, of her forthcoming self-titled release: "In May, I released the first 10 songs from my self-titled album. It had been a while since I had put out new music, so I wanted to share these songs as soon as they were ready to go. This is just the beginning of the journey to the complete story of the 23-song album, which I am excited to announce is coming out September 8. These 23 tracks represent all that I am - they embody my soul and my spirit. I can't wait for you all to hear them."

