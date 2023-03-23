Roadwolf Release 'On The Run' Video To Announce New Album

(Napalm Records) Austrian heavy metal outfit Roadwolf announces their highly-anticipated sophomore album, Midnight Lightning, set for release on May 19, 2023 via Napalm Records!
With their debut album, Unchain the Wolf (2020), Roadwolf firmly established themselves as purveyors of classic heavy metal, drawing inspiration from legendary acts such as Judas Priest, Saxon, UFO, Dio and Ozzy Osbourne. Since its release, the band has turned heads on stage, performing at renowned metal festivals such as Wacken and sharing the stage with notable acts such as Enforcer, Skull Fist, Bullet, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors and Night Demon. Now, they bring the madness directly to you with their all killers no fillers album, Midnight Lightning!
To give a first taste of what to expect, the first single "On The Run" has been unleashed today! It's a fierce exclamation point featuring electrifying guitar riffs, a pulsating bassline and driving drums forming a powerful heavy metal track, which makes it undoubtedly clear that ROADWOLF are here to stay!
Roadwolf state on "On The Run": "We are super excited to present the first single of our new album on Napalm Records.Get ready for a fast heavy metal neckbreaker and turn it up loud! Neighbours complaining? A real renegade cranks it up louder!"
