.

Roadwolf Release 'On The Run' Video To Announce New Album

03-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Roadwolf Cover art
Cover art

(Napalm Records) Austrian heavy metal outfit Roadwolf announces their highly-anticipated sophomore album, Midnight Lightning, set for release on May 19, 2023 via Napalm Records!

With their debut album, Unchain the Wolf (2020), Roadwolf firmly established themselves as purveyors of classic heavy metal, drawing inspiration from legendary acts such as Judas Priest, Saxon, UFO, Dio and Ozzy Osbourne. Since its release, the band has turned heads on stage, performing at renowned metal festivals such as Wacken and sharing the stage with notable acts such as Enforcer, Skull Fist, Bullet, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors and Night Demon. Now, they bring the madness directly to you with their all killers no fillers album, Midnight Lightning!

To give a first taste of what to expect, the first single "On The Run" has been unleashed today! It's a fierce exclamation point featuring electrifying guitar riffs, a pulsating bassline and driving drums forming a powerful heavy metal track, which makes it undoubtedly clear that ROADWOLF are here to stay!

Roadwolf state on "On The Run": "We are super excited to present the first single of our new album on Napalm Records.Get ready for a fast heavy metal neckbreaker and turn it up loud! Neighbours complaining? A real renegade cranks it up louder!"

Related Stories
Roadwolf Release 'On The Run' Video To Announce New Album

More Roadwolf News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more

Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more

Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup

AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival

Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert

Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition

Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour

Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation