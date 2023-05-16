Roadwolf Deliver 'Midnight Lightning' Video

(Freeman) Roadwolf have revealed their third single and title track, "Midnight Lightning", cut from their thrilling second album and Napalm Records debut, 'Midnight Lightning', out this Friday, May 19, 2023.
The title track brings out Roadwolf's heavy metal prowess with soaring vocals and scorching guitar solos, reminiscent of Judas Priest. Join the band on this electrifying ride, bolting like strikes of lightning as the clock strikes midnight. ROADWOLF is guaranteed to get the crowd head banging and moshing in frenzy with this powerful new single, accompanied by a pulse-pumping official music video.
With their debut album, 'Unchain the Wolf' (2020), Roadwolf firmly established themselves as purveyors of classic heavy metal, drawing inspiration from legendary acts such as Judas Priest, Saxon, UFO, Dio and Ozzy Osbourne. Performing at renowned metal festivals such as Wacken and sharing the stage with notable acts such as Enforcer, Skull Fist, Bullet, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors and Night Demon, the band is increasing the temperature in the heavy metal scene.
"ROADWOLF proudly presents the third single and title track of our new album: 'Midnight Lightning'! Since the earliest inception of the song, when we first jammed around the great melodies of that track, we knew 'Midnight Lightning' was something special.
"To us it's one of the best songs we have ever written as a band. There was no doubt: 'Midnight Lightning' shall be the title of our new album! Enjoy your ride - into the midnight sun!"
