Timmy Brown Delivers 'Runaround Town' Video

Video still

(117) Country singer/songwriter Timmy Brown has released the official music video for his new song, "Runaround Town," available everywhere now.

The new video finds Brown and his bandmates delivering a spirited performance of the New England native's latest single, which recounts his own experience of unexpectedly running into an old flame visiting town with her new boyfriend while seeking sanctuary at his favorite watering hole. The song serves as Brown's defiant defense of the bar as his own - and a reminder to his ex of what she gave up - by boldly declaring "yeah, this ain't your runaround town."

"It's never fun or easy when you see an ex, especially when you're at your favorite spot in Nashville," says Brown. "This song puts the listener right there at the bar with me at the moment I decide not to lament this surprise encounter, but instead use it to stake my claim and remind her what she gave up."

The "Runaround Town" single and music video, which featured on Vevo's CTV Incoming Country playlist, kicks off a prolific release schedule for Brown 2023, during which he plans to roll out a new song roughly every six weeks or so. All of the new singles will be accompanied by visualizers and short-form video content as well.

