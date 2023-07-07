Timmy Brown Delivers 'Hardest Half of A Heartbreak'

(117) Singer/songwriter Timmy Brown continues to captivate his fans with his remarkable string of single releases this year, and today, he unveils his newest heartfelt song, "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" now available everywhere!
In this soul-stirring single, Brown dives into the intricacies of a breakup, shedding light on the challenges faced by the one left behind. "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" beautifully captures the bittersweet reality of remaining in love while witnessing the ease of which the other person has moved on.
"Hardest Half of A Heartbreak' holds a special place amongst my other releases, highlighting a new depth I am exploring in my songwriting. I am confident that this breakup anthem will deeply resonate with fans, connecting their emotions and my life experiences," says Timmy Brown.
Timmy Brown's other single releases this year include "Runaround Town" and "The Way You Look Tonight" that also reveal a new songwriting style from Brown where he dives deeper into his personal life and experiences, giving his fans more insight into who he really is. Stay tuned for the official music video for "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" set to release on July 19 as well as more releases to come this year from country riser, Timmy Brown!
Timmy Brown Shares 'The Way You Look Tonight' Video
Timmy Brown Delivers 'Runaround Town' Video
Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more
The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Paul McCartney- Atreyu Announce New EP With 'Gone' Video- more
Tim McGraw Leads Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series- Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share Video- Ashley McBryde- more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose