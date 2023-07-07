Timmy Brown Delivers 'Hardest Half of A Heartbreak'

Hardest Half of A Heartbreak cover art

(117) Singer/songwriter Timmy Brown continues to captivate his fans with his remarkable string of single releases this year, and today, he unveils his newest heartfelt song, "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" now available everywhere!

In this soul-stirring single, Brown dives into the intricacies of a breakup, shedding light on the challenges faced by the one left behind. "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" beautifully captures the bittersweet reality of remaining in love while witnessing the ease of which the other person has moved on.

"Hardest Half of A Heartbreak' holds a special place amongst my other releases, highlighting a new depth I am exploring in my songwriting. I am confident that this breakup anthem will deeply resonate with fans, connecting their emotions and my life experiences," says Timmy Brown.

Timmy Brown's other single releases this year include "Runaround Town" and "The Way You Look Tonight" that also reveal a new songwriting style from Brown where he dives deeper into his personal life and experiences, giving his fans more insight into who he really is. Stay tuned for the official music video for "Hardest Half of A Heartbreak" set to release on July 19 as well as more releases to come this year from country riser, Timmy Brown!

