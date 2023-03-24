Shania Twain Shares 'Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)'

(Republic Records) Shania Twain announced the release of a collaboration with trailblazing female producer Malibu Babie [Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj]. Babie, who is the first and only woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as a producer this century, has put her twist on Twain's current single "Giddy Up!" with a new remix.

The remix arrives on the heels of Shania's three exclusive Spotify Singles-"Queen of Me (Acoustic)" and her covers of "Falling" by Harry Styles and "Spoonful" by Howlin' Wolf.

Off the remix, Shania commented "I like to work with talented people and its never really been part of my process to consider gender when choosing collaborators but I think it's important to work on closing this gender gap we all feel is still an obstacle. So in this instance I sought out a female remixer - I liked Malibu Babie's style and knew she was a fan from her TikTok mashup of one of my songs. I think her Giddy Up! Remix is awesome, she is so talented and I'm so pleased to give a fellow female producer the spotlight. I hope the fans love it as much as me!"

She also recently unveiled her eagerly awaited new album, Queen of Me. Listen to Queen of Me-HERE. Fans can also shop https://officialstore.shaniatwain.com/ for signed LPs, CDs, box sets, exclusive picture discs, cassettes, and more.

SHANIA TWAIN 'QUEEN OF ME' 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center /

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena /

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena /

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena /

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center /

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena !

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre !

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre !

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center /

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center /

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum /

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center /

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena /

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME /

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre %

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre %

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome %

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place %

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena %

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

/ Lily Rose

! Talk

% Tenille Townes

