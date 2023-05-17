Abby Posner Animated For 'World Is Yours' Video

Single art

(SRO) Abby Posner, the genre-fluid Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, film composer, and producer, has shared the video for the uplifting Americana song "World Is Yours" ahead of its digital release this Friday, May 19 on Blackbird Record Label in honor of Pride Month 2023 (June). The animated lyric video, created by art director Jessamine Sison, reflects the song's compelling themes of personal freedom, acceptance and resilience.

"When I first heard 'World Is Yours' as a queer musician, I was immediately pulled in-it was such an honor working on this track, says Posner, who collaborated on the song with publicist and songwriter Mitchell Schneider. "Rearranging and producing it was truly transformative. It felt like I was a young queer kid all over again finding my way in the world and searching for acceptance. The truth is there couldn't be a better time for this song... Queer youth need this song!"

"The digital proceeds from 'World Is Yours' are being donated to LGBTQ+ organizations," says Manda Mosher, artist and co-owner of Blackbird Record Label. "I was incredibly honored when Mitch [Schneider] shared with me his idea of releasing 'World Is Yours' for Pride Month. When I heard Abby's honest and beautiful vocal delivery, I knew the right song had met the right artist. Adding in Jessamine's poignant visuals that beautifully support and detail a world changing for the better with each step of bravery and acceptance...this project became fully realized and is full of love. In 'World Is Yours,' love wins."

Video creator Jessamine Sison says: "While working on the imagery for this video, I wanted to stay true to its Americana/country sound by depicting small towns and vast horizons. I also wanted to honor the important message in the lyrics to help spread that message to a wider audience. I felt the imagery had to be relevant, timely, and heartfelt. The last building façade in the first part of the video is the historic Stonewall Inn bar."

Years before creating Americana records that shrink the distance between genres, ABBY POSNER grew up in a small mountain town outside of Denver. By 10 years old, she was making her own recordings on an 8-track cassette recorder, playing all the instruments-including piano, guitar, bass, and drums-herself. Meanwhile, her father introduced her to classic records by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and iconic blues artists. POSNER also became a devoted fan of punk music, moshing in the pit during gigs by bands like Alkaline Trio. Music wasn't just a hobby; it was a lifeline. "Music has always helped me cope with the difficulties of life," says POSNER, who's spent the past two decades in Los Angeles. "I'm queer and I came out at a very young age. Music was the glue that held me together through all of that. It helped me process my feelings about being different."

She shines a light on the full spread of her creative abilities with Second Chances, her upcoming album (August 2023, Blackbird Record Label) that uses modern American roots music as a springboard for a bigger, bolder sound. Influenced by everything from punk/rock to electronic music, Second Chances is every bit as diverse as the artist who made it. Coming on the heels of 2021's critically acclaimed Kisbee Ring, Second Chances marks the newest chapter in a life story that's still being written. Flip back a few pages and you'll find a number of early-career milestones: the episodes of "Glee" that found Posner on prime-time television, playing guitar and banjo; the film scores she created for award-winning projects like the Starz documentary Lady Buds; the shows she shared with headliners like Sierra Hull, Dave Alvin, and iconic lesbian folksinger Phranc; the hundreds of songs she wrote, several of which were used by Hulu, Netflix, Freeform, and "This American Life."

Related Stories

More Abby Posner News