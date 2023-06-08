Abby Posner Shares One Take Studio Video For 'Simple Life'

(SRO) Multi-talented singer-songwriter, composer and producer Abby Posner embraces her genre-fluid blend of Americana, folk, indie pop and punk rock and frames it with her very own introspective "queer love story" on her upcoming second solo album Second Chances.

Due out August 11, the self-written, recorded and produced album will mark the Los Angeles-based artist's first release via Blackbird Record Label. It was inspired by a major breakup and relays themes of resilience, patience, acceptance, self-awareness, and rebuilding.



Abby has shared an in-studio performance video, recorded live and in one take, for the debut single "Simple Life" in advance of its digital release this Friday, June 9. Filmed at Sonic Boom Studios in Venice, CA during the album's recording session with her live band, "Simple Life" takes the listener to a relaxed state of mind and allows them to be reminded of the simple things in life.



"We live in such a chaotic world right now, politically and socially, I believe that it is important to have art and music that can bring us back to earth...that can ground us in these unpredictable times," says ABBY. "'Simple Life' is that song for me. Every time I play it, I am immediately transported to a different environment. Almost like a meditation."



"We live in a material-focused, capitalist society...every man for himself," she continues. "I thought, what would it be like to write a song about letting go? Letting go of material items and focusing on planting seeds, growing love, and leaning into a higher power. Simply surrendering."



Watch the video for "Simple Life" below:

