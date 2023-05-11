Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers

(fcc) Alicia Keys announced today two very special openers for her upcoming Keys To The Summer Tour, which kicks off June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Joining the GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar will be rising artists Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca and Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi. Libianca will join Keys from June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale through July 21 in St. Louis; Simi will open starting July 23 in New Orleans and tour through the final date on August 2 in Los Angeles.
Of the first-time, "in the round" production staging, Keys says, "The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It's going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we've made sure it's like nothing you've ever seen! I'm so excited to see y'all this summer!"
Produced by Live Nation, the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR follows global icon Alicia Keys' sold-out and critically acclaimed The Alicia + Keys World Tour which brought Keys across Europe, North America and is presently making its way across South America. For photos from Keys' current, SOLD OUT South American tour visit this link (credit Marcos Hermes).
The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and will range from inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational "Soulcare Session" before the show.
KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES:
June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum
July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
July 18 Chicago, IL United Center
July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena
July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum
