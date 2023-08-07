Annie Lennox Joins Alicia Keys At Final Keys To The Summer Tour Stop

(fcc) This week 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Alicia Keys played the final night of her critically-acclaimed and stunning KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR at Los Angeles' KIA Forum.

The 22-city tour featured Keys, for the first time ever, performing in an intimate 360-degree in the round production set up which wowed audiences and critics alike.

Keys surprised fans at the Los Angeles show with a special appearance by Annie Lennox who joined her in a collaborative performance of The Eurythmics' hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which Keys performed on several dates of the tour.

