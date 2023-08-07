.

Annie Lennox Joins Alicia Keys At Final Keys To The Summer Tour Stop

08-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alicia Keys News Tour poster August 07, 2023
Tour poster

(fcc) This week 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Alicia Keys played the final night of her critically-acclaimed and stunning KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR at Los Angeles' KIA Forum.

The 22-city tour featured Keys, for the first time ever, performing in an intimate 360-degree in the round production set up which wowed audiences and critics alike.

Keys surprised fans at the Los Angeles show with a special appearance by Annie Lennox who joined her in a collaborative performance of The Eurythmics' hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which Keys performed on several dates of the tour.

Related Stories
Annie Lennox Joins Alicia Keys At Final Keys To The Summer Tour Stop

Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers

Alicia Keys Announces North American Summer Tour

More Alicia Keys News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Latest News

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody'

The All-American Rejects Celebrate Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

Red Reign 'Don't Look Back' With George Lynch

Upon Wings Share 'Bad Habit' Video

Billy Idol Streams White Wedding Clubland Extended Remix Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Pronounced leh-nerd skin-nerd' 50th Anniversary

Singled Out: Beth Bombara's Everything I Wanted