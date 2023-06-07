Anne Wilson Shares 'Seventh of June' Video

(UMG Nashville) Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Anne Wilson pours her heart out in her poignant new release, "Seventh of June." A deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to her beloved late brother Jacob, the track and accompanying music video is available everywhere today. Wilson enlisted trusted collaborators Matthew West and Jeff Pardo ("My Jesus," "Living Water") to craft this soul-stirring account of his passing, reflecting the raw pain of loss while showcasing Wilson's unwavering faith and conviction. Through her powerful lyricism and emotional delivery, Wilson not only cherishes her brother's memory but also extends solace to those grappling with profound grief.

"'Seventh of June' is a song that was written about the day that forever changed my life. The day that I lost my big brother Jacob in a tragic car accident," shares Wilson with heartfelt vulnerability. "No matter how much time passes, this is a day that will always be so important to me. I really pray this song impacts people and reminds them that it's OK to grieve. Jesus is with us in the midst of it all!! This is for you, Jacob."

The accompanying music video, directed by TK McKamy, a CMA and ACM award-winning director, was filmed at the Wilson Farm, which has been in their family for over a century in the Kentucky countryside. Given the importance of this song and video, Wilson's entire family had a hand in the creation of the video that serves as a meaningful collaboration honoring Jacob's life. Brief glimpses of his resting place and the songstress wearing one of his old shirts while strumming Jacob's guitar bring personal touches that infuse each moment of the video with depth, heartbreak and healing.

Wilson's life was forever transformed by the impact of Jacob's passing, as she discovered her voice and musical mission in the days following the tragedy while delivering a heartfelt performance at his funeral. Since then, Wilson has used her God given talent to create music that resonates with millions. She went on to write and release "My Jesus," the "deeply personal breakout ballad" (Billboard) that catapulted her to massive success, quickly being named ASCAP's 2022 Christian Music Awards Song of the Year, reaching Spotify's Viral 50, the Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone's Top 25 trending charts. The follow-up to her introductory track was her GRAMMY-nominated, 15-song debut album, My Jesus. Rising to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian & Gospel Albums and the Top 200 Christian and Gospel charts upon release, the record-breaking debut has amassed her catalog over 600M global career streams to date. This past April, Wilson celebrated her life-changing album with a special edition titled My Jesus (Anniversary Deluxe), featuring two all-new tracks that honored the project in a re-imagined light.

Related Stories

Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music

More Anne Wilson News