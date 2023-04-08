Ashley McBryde Releases New Single 'The Devil I Know'

(EBM) As Billboard once noted, "Whether she's embracing traditional country or southern rock or something in between, Ashley McBryde infuses her songs with authenticity." With the release via Warner Music Nashville, the GRAMMY award winner takes "something in between" and "authenticity" to yet another level with "The Devil I Know."

"We're always hearing something from somebody who thinks they know what's best for us," shares McBryde. "Lose weight, your hair's too curly, change this, change that. Things just seem to go better when you trust your own lens to see what's good for you."

Written by McBryde with Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson, "The Devil I Know" opens with peppy finger-strummed acoustic as the Arkansas-native lilts through the first verse before exploding into a vigorous drum blast and distortion heavy guitars ahead of the nearly acapella chorus, save for rhythmic hand clapping and harmonics:

Momma says get my ass my to church

Daddy says get my ass to work

Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes

Everybody's got something to say

About how I gotta change my ways,

Well, I got something to say of my own

Hell, there's hell everywhere I go

So I'm sticking with the devil I know

McBryde's current chart-climbing single "Light On In The Kitchen" debuted to critical acclaim with The New York Times praising, "Ashley McBryde maintains her position as country's most down-to-earth songwriter," while Rolling Stone observes, "With its gentle, brushed drums and light shadings of mandolin, it's a delicate ballad that feels ready for radio and the Grand Ole Opry stage but comes with mountains of good advice."

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards saw her join Wynonna for a performance of Foreigner's 1984 hit "I Want to Know What Love Is," as Billboard boasts, "the ultimate country vocal powerhouses came together for a jaw-dropping duet." The Arkansas native also gave a stirring performance of "Light On In The Kitchen," which aired during the extended cut of the show.

Next week, McBryde will return to the Grand Ole Opry before heading back out on the road throughout the spring and summer for a slew of headlining shows and tour dates with Eric Church and Jelly Roll.

Ashley McBryde Upcoming Tour Dates

April 11 Grand Ole Opry Nashville, Tenn.

April 14 Country Thunder Arizona Florence, Ariz.

April 15 Isleta Resort & Casino Albuquerque, N.M.

April 16 Ector Theatre Odessa, Texas

April 21 River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, La.

April 22 The Crawfish Music Festival 2023 Biloxi, Miss.

April 28 Double Decker Arts Festival 2023 Oxford, Miss.

April 29 Paramount Center for the Arts Bristol, Tenn.

April 30 EKU Center for the Arts Richmond, Ky.

May 12 Choctaw Grand Theater Durant, Okla.

May 13 Cook's Garage Lubbock, Texas

May 16 Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, Tenn.

May 18 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.

May 19 Newton Theatre Newton, N.J.

May 20 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach, N.H.

May 21 Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, Del.

May 28 Fairplex Pomona, Calif.

May 31 Golden State Theatre Monterey, Calif.

June 1 Cascade Theatre Redding, Calif.

June 2-4 BackCountry Festival 2023 Gardnerville, Nev.

June 9 Peoria Riverfront Peoria, Ill.

June 11 CMA Fest - Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

June 17 Morgan County Fairgrounds Martinsville, Ind.

June 22 Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center for the Paducah, Ky.

Performing Arts

June 23 Pine Knob Music Center Clarkston, Mich.

June 24 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 29 Credit One Stadium Charleston, S.C.

July 7 Wenonah Park Bay City, Mich.

July 8 Hodag Country Festival 2023 Rhinelander, Wis.

July 14 Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater Henderson, Nev.

July 20-23 Country Thunder Wisconsin 2023 Twin Lakes, Wis.

July 22 Ionia Free Fair Fairgrounds Ionia, Mich.

July 27-29 Headwaters Country Jam 2023 Cardwell, Mont.

Aug. 4 Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023 Sweet Home, Ore.

Aug. 6 Big Valley Jamboree 2023 Camrose, Alberta

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, Va.

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, Mo.

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Sept. 19 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, Texas

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, Tenn.

Oct. 19 Gordy's Hwy30 Music Fest 2023 Fort Worth, Texas

