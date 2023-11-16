Ashley McBryde Expands The Devil I Know Tour

(EBM) Ashley McBryde announces additional dates to The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat, kicking off the second leg Feb. 22 in Charleston, S.C. with 30 more dates scheduled across the U.S. through June 2024. The public on sale will begin this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10am local time at AshleyMcBryde.com.

As a longtime fan of Ariat, McBryde and the brand have partnered since 2018. "It has been exciting to watch Ashley's career grow over the past five years, and we couldn't be more proud to support her headlining tour," said Susan Alcala, VP Partnership Marketing at Ariat.

Named one of the most highly anticipated albums by both Los Angeles Times and Vulture, with the former naming her "one of Nashville's most reliable and sophisticated songwriters," The Devil I Know via Warner Music Nashville finds McBryde honing her calling card even further, as American Songwriter boasts, "Her lyrics can be heartrendingly tender one song, then unflinchingly biting the next."

"More ruminative than crazed, the Saddle, Arkansas-born ragged rock/country songwriter delivers an exhale of acceptance that the chase is as much the reward as superstardom. Rather than raging against what's not happening, she delivers a clear-eyed celebration of how alive being in the moment feels," opines HITS, as Garden & Gun asserts, "The Devil I Know... could-and should-catapult her from being one of Music City's favorite songwriters to its newest arena headliner. The album's songs are infectious and assured."

Last week, the Arkansas native earned a standing ovation for her performance of lead single and Music Video of the Year nominee "Light On In The Kitchen" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening," that "cut through like a vital hymn full of homespun wisdom," while Washington Post observed, "Ashley McBryde's rendition of 'Light On In the Kitchen' was captivating as she was surrounded by glowing chandeliers." Watch her performance HERE.

McBryde is currently on the first leg of The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat with nine more dates in 2023 before a triumphant soon-to-be sold-out return to the U.K. and Ireland at the top of the year. For additional dates and information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat

* Previously announced

Nov. 30 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 1 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

Dec. 2 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 8 Webster Hall New York, NY

Dec. 9 Orpheum Theatre* Boston, MA

Dec. 10 Keswick Theatre* Glenside, PA

Dec. 14 Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences* Charleston, WV

Dec. 15 The Fillmore Charlotte* Charlotte, NC

Dec. 16 Rams Head Live* Baltimore, MD

Jan. 17 O2 Guildhall* Southampton, UK

Jan. 19 O2 Academy* Bristol, UK

Jan. 20 Eventim Apollo* London, UK

Jan. 21 O2 Institute* Birmingham, UK

Jan. 23 Albert Hall* Manchester, UK

Jan. 24 Barrowlands* Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25 Barrowlands* Glasgow, UK

Jan. 27 Waterfront Auditorium* Belfast, NI

Jan. 28 3Olympia Theatre* Dublin, Ireland

Feb. 22 North Charleston Performing Arts Center~ Charleston, SC

Feb. 23 The Tabernacle~ Atlanta, GA

Feb. 24 IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A Biloxi, MS

March 1 Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Boone, NC

March 2 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN

March 15 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

March 16 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

March 17 The Magnolia El Cajon, CA

March 19 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

March 20 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

March 22 Hult Center for the Performing Arts Eugene, OR

March 23 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

March 25 The Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

March 27 Stephens Performing Arts Center Pocatello, ID

March 28 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

April 3 Florida Theatre~ Jacksonville, FL

April 4 House of Blues Orlando~ Orlando, FL

April 19 Palace Theatre Louisville, KY

April 20 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN

April 25 Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL

April 26 The Factory St. Louis, MO

May 2 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX

May 3 Billy Bob's Texas Fort Worth, TX

May 9 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

May 10 Choctaw Grand Theater Durant, OK

May 11 Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts Salina, KS

May 30 Murat Theatre Indianapolis, IN

May 31 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

June 1 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

June 13 Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids, IA

June 15 The Astro La Vista, NE

