Ashley McBryde Delivers 'Cool Little Bars'

Album art

(EBM) As GRAMMY award winner Ashley McBryde gears up for the release of The Devil I Know on September 8 via Warner Music Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry member revisits her roots with the release of "Cool Little Bars," paying tribute to the dives, holes in the wall and often locals-only establishments that shaped the early days of her career.

"As y'all know, I have a huge appreciation for bars that have stood the test of time and have a lot of character," shares McBryde. "I played them for many, many years, and I'm proud of the education I gained, and I'm proud to be able to give such bars credit for my entertainment style.

"In a time when so many of our staple establishments are being torn down to make room for far less charming, sterile and predictable gathering spaces, I thought we'd better celebrate the ones we have left and the ones we've yet to warm a seat in. With the help of Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson, I think we said it pretty good. So, thank you for dart boards, sticky table tops, bathrooms with broken stall doors and bartenders that can mix a drink while whoopin' an ass. We see you and we need you. God bless cool little bars."

Written by McBryde with Savage and Wilson, today's release highlights what makes a place special along with the desire to see them persevere and provide a space for the misplaced:

There's still a cigarette machine by the shuffleboard

A coin-drop jukebox full of songs you don't hear much anymore

Names and dates carved right into the tabletops

An old pickle jar sittin' on the bar where ya money goes

Same old dudes every afternoon playin' dominos

Six bucks buys a cold beer and a shot

I pray time just forgets to turn places like this into drive-throughs and condos

Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall

For lost souls and old stray dogs

God bless two for ones and broken hearts

And cool little bars

Climbing the charts in the top 25, "Light On In The Kitchen" earned placement on Rolling Stone's all-genre "Best Songs of 2023 So Far," praising the lead single as a "gorgeous tribute to the women who helped shape her" with "luminous guitars and McBryde's tender delivery," calling it "a comfortable crash pad for anyone who might take solace in its messages of support."

The Arkansas native followed with title track "The Devil I Know" featuring "a big Southern-rock chorus with a blast of distorted riffage," observes Stereogum, and "Learned To Lie," which landed on Rolling Stone's "Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far" noting, "When it comes to original sin, the devil lies in the details, especially when you're a crack storyteller. Ashley McBryde tracks the lineage of an inveterate liar with clinical precision...her sneakily brilliant writing will floor you by song's end."

Last month, McBryde released album opener "Made for This," a "guitar-heavy song accented by fast-paced drums," shares American Songwriter, "as McBryde sings about a strong desire to chase one's dreams - and the work ethic to back it up."

McBryde will perform at the Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023 in Sweet Home, Oregon this evening and will be on the road throughout the spring and summer for a slew of headlining and festival shows along with tour dates with Jelly Roll and Dierks Bentley. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

The Devil I Know Track List:

Made For This (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows)

Coldest Beer in Town (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford)

Light On In The Kitchen (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington)

Women Ain't Whiskey (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte)

Learned To Lie (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell)

The Devil I Know (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson)

Single At The Same Time (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert)

Cool Little Bars (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson)

Whiskey and Country Music (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller)

Blackout Betty (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford)

6th Of October (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)

Ashley McBryde Upcoming Tour Dates

Aug. 4 Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023 Sweet Home, OR

Aug. 5 Memorial Field Sandpoint, ID

Aug. 6 Big Valley Jamboree 2023 Camrose, Alberta

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live* Bristow, VA

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater* Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 17 Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI

Aug. 18 Effingham Performance Center Effingham, IL

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre* Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha* Omaha, BE

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center* Kansas City, MO

Aug. 27 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 2 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, GA

Sept. 5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ Morrison, CO

Sept. 14 Washington County Fairgrounds Abingdon, VA

Sept. 19 Paycom Center* Oklahoma City, OK

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater* Austin, TX

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, TN

Oct. 6 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

Oct. 19 Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival 2023 Fort Worth, TX

Oct. 20 John T. Floore's Country Store Helotes, TX

Nov. 4 Anderson Music Hall Hiawassee, GA

* Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism Tour 2023

^ Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour

Related Stories

Ashley McBryde Shares New Song 'Made For This'

Ashley McBryde Shares 'Learned To Lie' And Announces New Album

Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'

Ashley McBryde Releases New Single 'The Devil I Know'

More Ashley McBryde News