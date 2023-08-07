Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour

(EBM) With the release of her highly anticipated album only a month away, Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde announces The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat boasting 30 dates, including a return to the U.K. next January. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. TRYBE presale will begin tomorrow, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

As a longtime fan of Ariat, McBryde and the brand have partnered officially since 2018. "It has been exciting to watch Ashley's career grow over the past five years, and we couldn't be more proud to support her headlining tour," said Susan Alcala, VP Partnership Marketing at Ariat.

Last week, McBryde released "Cool Little Bars," a song she wrote with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage, that pays tribute to the dive bars, holes in the wall and often locals-only establishments that shaped the early days of her career, with American Songwriter calling it a "catchy ditty that features the presence of harmonica to add a nostalgic feel."

Climbing the charts in the top 25, "Light On In The Kitchen" earned placement on Rolling Stone's all-genre "Best Songs of 2023 So Far," praising the lead single as a "gorgeous tribute to the women who helped shape her" with "luminous guitars and McBryde's tender delivery," while "Learned To Lie" landed on Rolling Stone's "Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far" noting, "Ashley McBryde tracks the lineage of an inveterate liar with clinical precision...her sneakily brilliant writing will floor you by song's end."

Title track "The Devil I Know" was named as one of Vulture's "Best Songs of 2023 (So Far)," boasting, "McBryde still hasn't lost her edge, showing off the country-rock chops that, if this industry were fair, would lead her to play this song in arenas just like fellow mavericks Chris Stapleton and Eric Church," while album opener "Made For This" is a "guitar-heavy song accented by fast-paced drums has a rock vibe," observes American Songwriter.

Oct. 7 Saenger Theatre* Mobile, AL

Oct. 15 Robinson Center Performance Hall^ Little Rock, AR

Oct. 20 John T. Floores Country Store* Helotes, TX

Oct. 21 Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Peoria Showplace Miami, OK

Oct. 27 Uptown Theater* Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 28 Crystal Grand Music Theatre* Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov. 2 Jannus Live~ St. Petersburg, FL

Nov. 3 UGA John Hunt Conference Center~ Tifton, GA

Nov. 4 Anderson Music Hall~ Hiawassee, GA

Nov. 10 Alabama Theatre^ Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11 Orpheum Theatre^ Memphis, TN

Nov. 12 Ellis Theatre Philadelphia, MS

Nov. 30 Stage AE* Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 1 Danforth Music Hall+ Toronto, ON

Dec. 2 The Andrew J Brady Music Center+ Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 8 Webster Hall+ New York, NY

Dec. 9 Orpheum Theatre+ Boston, MA

Dec. 10 Keswick Theatre+ Glenside, PA

Dec. 14 Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences# Charleston, WV

Dec. 15 The Fillmore Charlotte# Charlotte, NC

Dec. 16 Rams Head Live# Baltimore, MD

Jan. 17 O2 Guildhall= Southampton, UK

Jan. 19 O2 Academy= Bristol, UK

Jan. 20 Eventim Apollo= London, UK

Jan. 21 O2 Institute= Birmingham, UK

Jan. 23 Albert Hall= Manchester, UK

Jan. 24 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 27 Waterfront Auditorium= Belfast, UK

Jan. 28 3Olympia Theatre= Dublin, Ireland

* Kasey Tyndall

^ JD Clayton

~ Zach Top

+ Bella White

# Will Jones

= Corey Kent + Harper O'Neill

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 17 Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI

Aug. 18 Effingham Performance Center Effingham, IL

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

Aug. 27 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 2 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, GA

Sept. 5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Sept. 14 Washington County Fairgrounds Abingdon, VA

Sept. 19 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, TN

Oct. 6 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

Oct. 8 Gretna Fest 2023 Gretna, LA

Oct. 13 SHOWdown Lex Lexington, KY

Oct. 19 Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival 2023 Fort Worth, TX

