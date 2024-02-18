Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning

(EBM) Ashley McBryde appeared on "CBS Sunday Morning" today, Feb. 18th and the segment has been shared online. Sitting down with correspondent Lee Cowan, the Arkansas native shared her journey from playing bars - such as The Rusty Nail featured in the segment - to becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, along with discussing the making of her latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know.

"Sometimes you are just getting punched in the face over and over, but if you can keep your head on your shoulders and stay on your feet, this is what it looks like," reflects McBryde at the package's close. "The lights go down; everybody applauds and the stage starts to glow, and then the music starts... yes."

Lauded as "the best mainstream-country album of the year" by Paste, The Devil I Know affirms "McBryde has deeply entrenched unflinching, blue-collar honesty as her trademark brand," boasts Tennessean, as Variety opines, "the faithful already knew it would be one of the genre's most satisfying efforts in 2023." No Depression notes that "The Devil I Know once again collects McBryde's exquisite lyrical portraits of human vulnerability and the ragged ways we move through this world."

"She continues to be one of the most vital songwriters in country," praises Cowboys & Indians, while SPIN calls her "the genre's smartest lyricist," and Vulture asserts, "Everyone in Nashville will tell you it starts with a good song; few practice what they preach the way Ashley McBryde does."

The Devil I Know also earned a title as one of the best country albums of the year from Rolling Stone, Slate, Billboard, Holler and more, with multiple tracks earning recognition from NPR, Vulture, Variety and Tennessean as some of the "Best Songs of 2023," including title track "The Devil I Know," "Single at the Same Time," "Learned To Lie," and "Light On In The Kitchen."

McBryde will embark on the second leg of her The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat this Thursday, Feb. 22 in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Feb. 23 in Atlanta, Ga. and Saturday, Feb. 24. in Biloxi, Miss., with 35+ additional shows scheduled for this spring and summer.

Last month, McBryde performed to sold out crowds across nine shows in the U.K., Ireland and Northern Ireland, with Entertainment Focus praising, "Going to see Ashley McBryde live is like gaining entrance to one of the coolest and most secret clubs around. It's a wild ride of emotions and the person in charge wants you to know that she cares about each and every one of you... under McBryde's authentic and honest stewardship, you'll be taken care of. And you can tell that that still means everything to her."

The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat

Feb. 22 // North Charleston Performing Arts Center~ // Charleston, SC

Feb. 23 // The Tabernacle~ // Atlanta, GA

Feb. 24 // IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A // Biloxi, MS

March 1 // Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts# // Boone, NC

March 2 // Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium# // Chattanooga, TN

March 13 // Rodeo Austin // Austin, TX

March 15 // The Van Buren^ // Phoenix, AZ

March 16 // Brooklyn Bowl^ // Las Vegas, NV

March 17 // The Magnolia^ // El Cajon, CA

March 19 // The Theatre at Ace Hotel^ // Los Angeles, CA

March 20 // The Fillmore^ // San Francisco, CA

March 22 // Hult Center for the Performing Arts^ // Eugene, OR

March 23 // Roseland Theater^ // Portland, OR

March 25 // The Commodore Ballroom^ // Vancouver, BC

March 27 // Stephens Performing Arts Center // Pocatello, ID

March 28 // Ogden Theatre^ // Denver, CO

April 3 // Florida Theatre~ // Jacksonville, FL

April 4 // House of Blues Orlando~ // Orlando, FL.

April 5-7 // Tortuga Music Festival 2024 // Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 19 // Palace Theatre+ // Louisville, KY

April 20 // Tennessee Theatre+ // Knoxville, TN

April 25 // Rialto Square Theatre% // Joliet, IL

April 26 // The Factory% // St. Louis, MO

May 2 // House of Blues Houston+ // Houston, TX

May 3 // Billy Bob's Texas // Fort Worth, TX

May 4 // iHeart Country Music Festival 2024 // Houston, TX

May 9 // Uptown Theater# // Kansas City, MO

May 10 // Choctaw Grand Theater // Durant, OK

May 11 // Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts# // Salina, KS

May 30 // Murat Theatre< // Indianapolis, IN

May 31 // The Fillmore< // Detroit, MI

June 1 // Goodyear Theater< //Akron, OH

June 13 // Paramount Theatre< // Cedar Rapids, IA

June 14 // Winstock Country Music Festival 2024 // Winsted, MN

June 15 // The Astro< // La Vista, NE

June 29 // Country Fest 2024 // Cadott, WI

July 11 // Hodag Country Festival 2024 // Rhinelander, WI

Aug. 11 // Illinois State Fair Grounds // Springfield, IL

Aug. 17 // Cape Cod Melody Tent // Hyannis, MA

Aug. 18 // South Shore Music Circus // Cohasset, MA

Oct. 18-20 // Goldensky Festival 2024 // Sacramento, CA

Support:

^ Kasey Tyndall

< Harper O'Neill

= Corey Kent

~ Meg McRee

# Will Jones

+ Bella White

% JD Clayton

