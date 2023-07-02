Billy Currington Releases New Single 'City Don't'

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum hitmaker Billy Currington is sharing his slow-rolling ode to small towns and country living, "City Don't," out everywhere today.

Written by Scooter Carusoe, Joshua Miller and Chris LaCorte, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Evoking the breezy summer feeling of his biggest chart-topping hits, Currington sings:

They got five stars, we got millions

They got nice bars, we got sippin' straight out of a can

On somebody's land with a homegrown girl

And a God-made tan singin', "Goodbye Earl"

Got everything I need, everything I could want

'Cause the country does something for me the city don't

