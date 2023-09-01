Billy Currington Shares New Song 'Anchor Man'

(UMG Nashville) Billy Currington is sailing into the end of summer with a brand-new track, "Anchor Man," out everywhere today. Written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Currington sings, "ain't no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues," as his instantly identifiable tenor eases into escapism with a dual-meaning message set to serene guitars.

"Anchor Man" follows Currington's recent release "City Don't," which drew praise from Whiskey Riff, proclaiming the song "sounds like backroad driving with the windows down." Billboard.com noted the "welcome return to a more traditional-leaning country sound," highlighting it as one of their "5 Must-Hear New Country Songs." Additionally, Country Now named "City Don't" one of the "New Country Songs You Need To Hear Right Now" stating, "Currington highlights all the best parts of small-town living."

Next weekend, Currington will take the stage in Boca Raton, FL (9/8) and Clearwater, FL (9/9), with more tour dates scheduled through September.

