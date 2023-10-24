BTS V Shares 'Slow Dancing' Remixes

(full coverage communications) V of 21st century pop icons BTS released "Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)," and "Slow Dancing (Cautious Clay Remix)," two remixes of the focus track "Slow Dancing" off his solo album Layover. DJ FRNK and singer songwriter and producer Cautious Clay produced the newly-released remixes.

"Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)" is an upbeat track using afro rhythm that will get you into the groove. "Slow Dancing (Cautious Clay Remix)" is an instrumental track that employs flute, keys, drums, adding a new layer to the vibrant and unique mood of the track

Additionally, V unveiled an official music video for "Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)." It shows previously unreleased behind the scenes footage of the original track's music video shoot. The animation inserted in between the footage highlights the uplifting, joyous mood of the remix, while the video captures a variety of V's charms including scenes of him being serious and focused on set to being playful with his facial expressions.

Layover was released on September 8, and since then has received much praise around the world with "Slow Dancing" debuting at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100. "Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)" and "Slow Dancing (Cautious Clay Remix)" are now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Related Stories

Asking Alexandra's Danny Worsnop Surprised By BTS Cover

More BTS News