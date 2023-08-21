.

Asking Alexandra's Danny Worsnop Surprised By BTS Cover

08-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

rsstitle

(CHQ Media) A new episode of The SDR Show featuring Asking Alexandra's Danny Worsnop is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Some highlights of the interview include: That the band's name is purely a marketing tact-a way to ensure that they're on top of any list. - How he witnessed some poor behavior from Axl Rose - That he didn't know the K-pop superstars covered his song until he got the massive check - Fans of his country music occasionally show up to an Asking Alexandria show expecting to hear much different music - How they bad is on a "one for the fans and one for us" release schedule - Why starting to write his autobiography at the age of 23 was stupid - How he wants to create a frozen pizza company called "FU Pizza," where the pizzas will be slightly larger than the average oven so that they need to be put in at an angle

When asked about being the writer of a huge K-pop song (BTS' "Silver Spoon") and if he "cleaned up" from it, Worsnop responded, "I paid off my publishing advance in a day. I found out about it on Twitter. It was a b-side for a Harlot song that our publisher BMG had and we never got an email about it. I'm sure whoever got the email asking if they want to do it (have BTS do the song) they said 'yes they want to do it.' They didn't want to risk us saying no! Worsnop added This was at a time that every dollar that came in from our account went up my nose."

When Sutton asked how odd it was that he was just supposed to be a multi-instrumentalist/gig player in the band and ended up as the lead singer Worsnop agrees, adding: "I was just talking about this to Ben (Bruce) and said can you think back to how determined I was to be such a mediocre guitarist and was so adamant at not singing because I had no idea that I can do this."

Related Stories
Asking Alexandra's Danny Worsnop Surprised By BTS Cover

Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

S.A.M. Recruit Danny Warsnop For 'Remedy'

More Asking Alexandra News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more

Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals

Victoria Anthony - New Disaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival

Latest News

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal

Asking Alexandra's Danny Worsnop Surprised By BTS Cover

Neil Young's HARVEST MOON Receiving Special Reissue

Styx In The Studio For 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

Winger Release 'Voodoo Fire' Video

Singled Out: Maia Sharp's The Road To Hell And Back

Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover

Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity