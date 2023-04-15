Caitlyn Smith Talks High & Low on CBS Mornings

Album art

(Monument) Caitlyn Smith sat down with "CBS Mornings" on Friday, April 14th), to discuss the arrival of her brand new album, "High & Low" and shared the moments of vulnerability which inspired her to look inward for it.

For Smith, the making of High & Low represented a metamorphosis. Looking back, the award-winning songwriter realized she, as many do in the era of social media, had celebrated the "highs" of life publicly - while navigating the "lows" in private. Instead of showing vulnerability, it was easier to pretend everything was fine. But over the course of writing and producing High & Low, Smith learned to peel back the curtain, embracing all aspects of her life, including the "lows" she once held so close to vest.

High & Low arrives after a week of celebratory moments and on the heels of Smith receiving her second nomination for ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

"What a week! I'm both honored and grateful to be nominated for an ACM Award for 'New Female Artist of the Year.' What a joy it is to be in the company of such incredible artists" shared Smith. "I moved to Nashville to chase this dream over a decade ago and to get that news the day before my third album drops is pretty special. This record is so personal and stepping into the producer chair for it was both terrifying and empowering, but I knew in order to grow I had to allow myself to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. I'm so excited to finally share it with the world." Watch the CBS interview below:

