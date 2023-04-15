Caitlyn Smith Talks High & Low on CBS Mornings

(Monument) Caitlyn Smith sat down with "CBS Mornings" on Friday, April 14th), to discuss the arrival of her brand new album, "High & Low" and shared the moments of vulnerability which inspired her to look inward for it.
For Smith, the making of High & Low represented a metamorphosis. Looking back, the award-winning songwriter realized she, as many do in the era of social media, had celebrated the "highs" of life publicly - while navigating the "lows" in private. Instead of showing vulnerability, it was easier to pretend everything was fine. But over the course of writing and producing High & Low, Smith learned to peel back the curtain, embracing all aspects of her life, including the "lows" she once held so close to vest.
High & Low arrives after a week of celebratory moments and on the heels of Smith receiving her second nomination for ACM New Female Artist of the Year.
"What a week! I'm both honored and grateful to be nominated for an ACM Award for 'New Female Artist of the Year.' What a joy it is to be in the company of such incredible artists" shared Smith. "I moved to Nashville to chase this dream over a decade ago and to get that news the day before my third album drops is pretty special. This record is so personal and stepping into the producer chair for it was both terrifying and empowering, but I knew in order to grow I had to allow myself to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. I'm so excited to finally share it with the world." Watch the CBS interview below:
Caitlyn Smith Unplugging For The Great Pretender Solo Tour
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure - Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To National Registry- Black Sabbath- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Machine Head Cancel Electric Happy Tour (Live) Tour
Danko Jones Ask 'Guess Who's Back'
Metallica Perform If Darkness Had A Son On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Portugal. The Man Channel Edgar Winter For New Song 'Champ'
Atreyu Deliver The Hope of a Spark
Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Tales Of Time Release With New Video
Halestorm and Lit Offshoot Kemikalfire Share First Song and Video
Sass Jordan Releases Make You A Believer Video To Announce Live Album