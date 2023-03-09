Caitlyn Smith Unplugging For The Great Pretender Solo Tour

(EBM) Caitlyn Smith took to social media to announce her 2023 The Great Pretender Solo Tour, an unplugged, unaccompanied, unique arrangement in celebration of her new album High & Low (Release Date: April 14, 2023).
Kicking off April 3 in Austin, Texas, and in partnership with DTour, the trek includes 15 independent venues across the country celebrating the stories behind the songs.
"I wanted to bring my fans into the room with me to where these songs began. Feelings. Stories. One voice and one instrument. Songs in their purest form," says the Critics' Choice Award winner. "Sharing these wonderfully intimate rooms with people allows me to connect and be more vulnerable than I have been able to be in years. Hopefully this experience will mean as much to my fans as I know it's going to mean to me."
Fender's 'Next Artist' Alex Hall joins Smith as direct tour support. General on sale begins this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
April 3 Austin, TX Parish
April 4 San Antonio, TX 502 Bar
April 5 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
April 18 Raleigh/Durham, NC Cat's Cradle
April 19 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater
April 20 Atlanta, GA Vinyl
April 28 Davenport, IA Raccoon Motel
April 29 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall
May 2 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill
May 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery Philadelphia
May 8 Boston, MA City Winery Boston
May 9 Portland, ME One Longfellow Square
May 26 Boise, ID The Olympic Venue
May 30 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room
June 1 Denver, CO Fox Theatre
