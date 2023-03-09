Caitlyn Smith Unplugging For The Great Pretender Solo Tour

Tour poster

(EBM) Caitlyn Smith took to social media to announce her 2023 The Great Pretender Solo Tour, an unplugged, unaccompanied, unique arrangement in celebration of her new album High & Low (Release Date: April 14, 2023).



Kicking off April 3 in Austin, Texas, and in partnership with DTour, the trek includes 15 independent venues across the country celebrating the stories behind the songs.



"I wanted to bring my fans into the room with me to where these songs began. Feelings. Stories. One voice and one instrument. Songs in their purest form," says the Critics' Choice Award winner. "Sharing these wonderfully intimate rooms with people allows me to connect and be more vulnerable than I have been able to be in years. Hopefully this experience will mean as much to my fans as I know it's going to mean to me."



Fender's 'Next Artist' Alex Hall joins Smith as direct tour support. General on sale begins this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

April 3 Austin, TX Parish

April 4 San Antonio, TX 502 Bar

April 5 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

April 18 Raleigh/Durham, NC Cat's Cradle

April 19 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater

April 20 Atlanta, GA Vinyl

April 28 Davenport, IA Raccoon Motel

April 29 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall

May 2 Pittsburgh, PA Crafthouse Stage & Grill

May 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery Philadelphia

May 8 Boston, MA City Winery Boston

May 9 Portland, ME One Longfellow Square

May 26 Boise, ID The Olympic Venue

May 30 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room

June 1 Denver, CO Fox Theatre

