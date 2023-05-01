CANNONS Announce North American Headline Tour

(Columbia) LA-based alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have announced their North American headline tour slated for the summer. In support of the group's latest single "Loving You" and more new music to come, 'The Heartbeat Highway Tour' kicks off August 24 in Portland, OR and spans 23 cities with shows at New York's Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. Two Another, New Constellations, and Jane Leo will join CANNONS on the road.
Tickets to the just-announced dates will be available via the Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, May 2 at 10am local time. Fans can register to receive access HERE. Onsale to the general public begins Friday, May 5 at 10am local time.
Today's news arrives on the heels of a milestone couple of weeks for CANNONS. The band played prominent sets at both weekends of Coachella and made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of "Loving You" from their forthcoming album Heartbeat Highway. Watch below.
'THE HEARTBEAT HIGHWAY TOUR':
Aug 24 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *
Aug 25 Seattle, WA The Showbox *
Aug 29 Omaha, NE Slowdown *
Aug 30 Kansas City, MO The Truman *
Sep 01 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre *
Sep 02 Indianapolis, IN HI-FI Annex *
Sep 03 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall *
Sep 05 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall *
Sep 06 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall *
Sep 08 Boston, MA House of Blues **
Sep 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel **
Sep 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer **
Sep 12 Washington, DC 9:30 Club **
Sep 14 Richmond, VA The National **
Sep 15 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel **
Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre **
Sep 18 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall **
Sep 19 Dallas, TX House of Blues **
Sep 20 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater **
Sep 23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre **
Sep 24 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival
Sep 26 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre **
Sep 29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre **
Sep 30 Oakland, CA Fox Theater **
* with Two Another | ** with New Constellations
Jane Leo joining on all dates
