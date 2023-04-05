Charlie Cunningham Gets Animated For 'End of The Night' Video

Tour poster

(Erika Tooker) Charlie Cunningham shares a new video today for 'End of the night.'

The track is from his third full length album Frame released last week. The animated clip is a faithful and heartfelt visual accompaniment to Charlie's work.

''Created using both traditional and digital painting and drawing, the animated music video for 'End of the Night' is inspired by my own experiences with dysmetropsia - otherwise known as 'Alice in Wonderland' syndrome.'' States Shaw; going on to comment ''It was so wonderful to work with Charlie, we discussed ideas at length and agreed we really wanted everyone to be given the opportunity to bring their own meaning and interpretation to the song.

For me personally, the video tells the story of the spaces we feel are safe or unsafe, and how our mind can alter or change that perception, even against our will.''

Speaking about the track, Charlie says "End Of The Night is a song that looks at feelings of isolation and withdrawal, contrasted with a desire for connection and acceptance, both in relation to the self and a wider community."

'Frame' showcases another sophisticated sonic evolution for Charlie, who in collaboration with long-term producer Sam Hudson Scott, creates the fragility, power and tension found in timeless songwriting, reanimated through a modern lens with an album of lush, delicate songs brimming with poised references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neo-classical composition - channelling Charlie's more direct influences in John Martyn, Nina Simone and Paul Simon - whilst fusing in his love of ambient artists Brian Eno and Harold Budd.

Lyrically 'Frame' explores the major themes of the human condition: heartbreak, spirituality, grief and climate anxiety; universally relatable emotions that Charlie delivers with a depth of feeling and from the nuance of his own personal observations and experiences, making 'Frame' Charlie's most accomplished work to date.

Charlie was recently in the states playing two sold out solo shows in Los Angeles and New York. He also stopped by WNYC's New Sounds to chat with John Schaefer and perform three songs. North American tour dates with a full band are on sale now.

October 15 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music Hall

October 16 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

October 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 19 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

October 20 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Théâtre

October 21 - Montreal, QC - Corona

October 24 - Toronto, ON - Allied Music Center

October 25 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

October 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Collectivo

October 29 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

November 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

November 4 - Seattle, WA - Abbey Hall

November 5 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

November 7 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

November 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever

Related Stories

More Charlie Cunningham News