Charlie Cunningham Launching North American Tour

(ET) Charlie Cunningham will play North America in October and November in support of his latest album Frame, released earlier this year. He just finished a run of sold out shows across Europe.
Frame showcases another sophisticated sonic evolution for Charlie, who in collaboration with long-term producer Sam Hudson Scott, creates the fragility, power and tension found in timeless songwriting, reanimated through a modern lens with an album of lush, delicate songs brimming with poised references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neo-classical composition - channelling Charlie's more direct influences in John Martyn, Nina Simone and Paul Simon - whilst fusing in his love of ambient artists Brian Eno and Harold Budd.
Lyrically Frame explores the major themes of the human condition: heartbreak, spirituality, grief and climate anxiety; universally relatable emotions that Charlie delivers with a depth of feeling and from the nuance of his own personal observations and experiences, making Frame Charlie's most accomplished work to date.
Tour Dates:
Oct. 15 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music Hall
Oct. 16 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Oct. 19 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 20 - Quebec City CA - Octave-Crémazie @ Grand Theater
Oct. 21 - Montreal, CA - Corona Theater
Oct. 22 - Maberly, ON - Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall
Oct. 24 - Toronto, CA - Allied Music Center
Oct. 25 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
Oct. 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Oct. 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo
Oct. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Nov. 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Nov. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Nov. 4 - Seattle, WA - Abbey Hall
Nov. 5 - Vancouver, CA - CA - Hollywood Theater
Nov. 7 - Portland, OR - The Old Church
Nov. 9 - Sebastopol, CA - Hopmonk Tavern
Nov. 10 - San Francisco, CA - - Great American Music Hall
Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever
Charlie Cunningham Gets Animated For 'End of The Night' Video
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video
Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History
Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary
Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour
Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released
Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video
Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'