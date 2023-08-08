Charlie Cunningham Launching North American Tour

(ET) Charlie Cunningham will play North America in October and November in support of his latest album Frame, released earlier this year. He just finished a run of sold out shows across Europe.

Frame showcases another sophisticated sonic evolution for Charlie, who in collaboration with long-term producer Sam Hudson Scott, creates the fragility, power and tension found in timeless songwriting, reanimated through a modern lens with an album of lush, delicate songs brimming with poised references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neo-classical composition - channelling Charlie's more direct influences in John Martyn, Nina Simone and Paul Simon - whilst fusing in his love of ambient artists Brian Eno and Harold Budd.

Lyrically Frame explores the major themes of the human condition: heartbreak, spirituality, grief and climate anxiety; universally relatable emotions that Charlie delivers with a depth of feeling and from the nuance of his own personal observations and experiences, making Frame Charlie's most accomplished work to date.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 15 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music Hall

Oct. 16 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 20 - Quebec City CA - Octave-Crémazie @ Grand Theater

Oct. 21 - Montreal, CA - Corona Theater

Oct. 22 - Maberly, ON - Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall

Oct. 24 - Toronto, CA - Allied Music Center

Oct. 25 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Oct. 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Oct. 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo

Oct. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Nov. 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Nov. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Nov. 4 - Seattle, WA - Abbey Hall

Nov. 5 - Vancouver, CA - CA - Hollywood Theater

Nov. 7 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

Nov. 9 - Sebastopol, CA - Hopmonk Tavern

Nov. 10 - San Francisco, CA - - Great American Music Hall

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever

