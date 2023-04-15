Chase Matthew Reveals Come Get Your Memory Video

(Warner Music Nashville) Chase Matthew is haunted by the ghost of his past in the official music video for "Come Get Your Memory," directed by Robby Klein and out now. The heavy-hitting song serves as the title track of Matthew's major label debut album, available on June 9.

Serving as his second overall career album, the eclectic 25-track project, 19 of which co-written by Matthew, follows his breakout 2022 debut Born For This. The packed-out project offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the country riser's musical appeal, with each song peeling back a new layer of Matthew's signature sound. The Nashville native has already gifted fans with a few tracks from the highly-anticipated album including "Hey Montana," "The Way I Am" and the viral hit "Love You Again."

Matthew recently checked his Grand Ole Opry debut off his bucket list and continues on the road now on his headlining Love You Again Tour, wrapping this month. He will have a hometown show at CMA Fest this June along with other festival appearances at Rock The South, Country Thunder and more throughout the year.

Come Get Your Memory Track List:

Blink | Jacob Durrett, Jordan Minton, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass

Come Get Your Memory | Chase Matthew, Jordan Minton, Casey Brown

Do All Dogs Go To Heaven | Chase Matthew, Jacob Howard, Sean Rogers

Do Me Like That | Chase Matthew, Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Hamilton, Alex Maxwell

Downtown | Chase Matthew, Jamie McLaughlin, Morgan O'Connor

Fall For Those I's | Chase Matthew, Matt Stell

Fine By Me | Ernest Keith Smith, Jordan Dozzi, Matt Mulhare

Girl I Know | Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

Good Day For A Heartbreak | Chase Matthew, Alex Palmer, Ibere Fortes, Felipe Gonzales Abad

Good Time To Go | Kolby Cooper, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Smith Ahnquist

Hey Montana | Chase Matthew, Kyle Winski

Love You Again | Chase Matthew, Taylor Phillips, Casey Brown

Loving You Is Like | Chase Matthew

Make a Memory | Chase Matthew, Michael Rotundo, Adam Ernst, Drew Baldridge, Jody Stevens

Moonlight | Chase Matthew, Brandon Manley, Austin Williams

My Drinking Song | Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell

Never Change | Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell

Nothing To Do With Me | Chase Matthew, Will Pattat, Paul Garrett

Outlaw Gospel | Chase Matthew, Kenton Bryant, Will Pattat

Rainy Days | Chase Matthew, Jim McCormick, Nicolas Rocco Cipriana

Saw Me Here | Chase Matthew, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips

Somebody Else's Truck | Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Conner Smith

The Way I Am | Chase Matthew, Hunter Phelps, Andy Albert, Brock Berryhill

This Ain't Working | Chase Matthew, Austin Shawn, Jacob Howard

Where There's Smoke | Chase Matthew, Rodney Clawson, Alysa Vanderheym, Josh Miller, Jordan Reynolds

Chase Matthew Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sun., Apr. 16 | Country Thunder Arizona | Florence, AZ

Thu., Apr. 20 | The L | Horseheads, NY

Fri., Apr. 21 | Hard Times Cafe | Fredericksburg, VA

Sat., Apr. 22 | Dusty Armadillo | Rootstown, OH

Fri., May 12 | Reverb | Reading, PA

Thu., May 18 | Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI

Fri., May 19 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN

Thu., June 8 | Carolina Country Music Fest | Myrtle Beach, SC

Sat., June 10 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Clinton, IA

Sun., June 11 | CMA Fest, Riverfront Stage | Nashville, TN

Fri., June 16 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Bloomington, IL

Sat., June 17 | Riverside Park | Logansport, IN

Fri., July 7 | Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lake | Fort Loramie, OH

Sun., July 16 | Country Thunder Saskatchewan | Craven, SK, Canada

Thu., July 20 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WI

Fri., July 21 | Rock The South | Cullman, AL

Sat., July 29 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Auburn Hills, MI

Sat., Aug. 12 | Chords in the Corn | Humboldt, IA

Fri., Oct. 6 | Country Thunder Bristol | Bristol, TN

Sun., Oct. 22 | Country Thunder Florida | Kissimmee, FL

