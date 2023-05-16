.

Chase Matthew Scores Hit With Debut Single 'Love You Again'

05-16-2023

(Warner Music Nashville) Warner Music Nashville rising artist Chase Matthew impacted country radio today as the most-added debut artist with his viral hit and major label debut single "Love You Again", which was Top 5 most-added overall. The steamy track is off his forthcoming major label debut album Come Get Your Memory, available June 9, and sparked the #BlackDressTrend on Tiktok, amassing nearly 50 million views.

Come Get Your Memory features 25 tracks, 19 of which co-written by the Nashville native, and follows his breakout 2022 independent release Born For This. The eclectic project offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the country riser's musical appeal, with each song peeling back a new layer of Matthew's signature sound.

Matthew recently helped launch ACM Awards festivities in Frisco last week with his acoustic performance at the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star. He wrapped his headlining Love You Again Tour last month and will perform in his hometown at CMA Fest on June 11 on the Chevy Riverfront Stage in addition to festival appearances at Rock The South, Country Thunder and more throughout the year.

