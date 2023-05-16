Chase Matthew Scores Hit With Debut Single 'Love You Again'

(Warner Music Nashville) Warner Music Nashville rising artist Chase Matthew impacted country radio today as the most-added debut artist with his viral hit and major label debut single "Love You Again", which was Top 5 most-added overall. The steamy track is off his forthcoming major label debut album Come Get Your Memory, available June 9, and sparked the #BlackDressTrend on Tiktok, amassing nearly 50 million views.
Come Get Your Memory features 25 tracks, 19 of which co-written by the Nashville native, and follows his breakout 2022 independent release Born For This. The eclectic project offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the country riser's musical appeal, with each song peeling back a new layer of Matthew's signature sound.
Matthew recently helped launch ACM Awards festivities in Frisco last week with his acoustic performance at the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star. He wrapped his headlining Love You Again Tour last month and will perform in his hometown at CMA Fest on June 11 on the Chevy Riverfront Stage in addition to festival appearances at Rock The South, Country Thunder and more throughout the year.
Chase Matthew Reveals Come Get Your Memory Video
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
The Marshall Tucker Band’s 'Can’t You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune- Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Coming to Cinemas- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Greta Van Fleet Live Debut 'Meeting The Master'
John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'The Eyes Of Portland'
Paulie Z To Host Chris Cornell Tribute: Seasons Of Cornell
Gordon Lightfoot's Final Album 'At Royal Albert Hall' Set For Release
Oxbow Release 'Icy White & Crystalline' Video
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details
Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup