d4vd Announces EP and Summer Tour Dates

(The Oriel Co) d4vd announces his highly anticipated debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope. He also unveils an upcoming run of summer European and US tour dates.

The highly anticipated EP, Petals to Thorns, is primed to be a groundbreaking debut that will captivate listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock and grunge. The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum "Romantic Homicide," a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold "Here With Me," a slow-building beachy ballad. The EP also includes his most recent releases, "Worthless," and "Placebo Effect," as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd's innovative sound. The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to woozy slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals. After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister's closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd's sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today's emerging artists.

The new summer tour dates follow on the heels of the first leg of d4vd's "The Root Of It All" tour, which sold out immediately after going on sale. It revisits major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues. The new run of dates kicks off on May 28th at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK with stops around Europe before returning to the US with a show in his hometown at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on June 25th. See full routing below.

Named one of Zane Lowe's 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2023, there's more to come from d4vd.

HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

Sunday, April 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Something in The Water

Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten

Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival

Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival

Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust

Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)

Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo

Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket

Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

