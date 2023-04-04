d4vd Announces EP and Summer Tour Dates

(The Oriel Co) d4vd announces his highly anticipated debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope. He also unveils an upcoming run of summer European and US tour dates.
The highly anticipated EP, Petals to Thorns, is primed to be a groundbreaking debut that will captivate listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock and grunge. The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum "Romantic Homicide," a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold "Here With Me," a slow-building beachy ballad. The EP also includes his most recent releases, "Worthless," and "Placebo Effect," as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd's innovative sound. The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to woozy slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals. After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister's closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd's sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today's emerging artists.
The new summer tour dates follow on the heels of the first leg of d4vd's "The Root Of It All" tour, which sold out immediately after going on sale. It revisits major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues. The new run of dates kicks off on May 28th at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK with stops around Europe before returning to the US with a show in his hometown at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on June 25th. See full routing below.
Named one of Zane Lowe's 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2023, there's more to come from d4vd.
HEADLINING TOUR DATES:
Sunday, April 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Something in The Water
Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten
Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival
Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival
Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust
Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)
Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo
Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket
Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune
Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
