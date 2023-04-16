d4vd Premieres 'Sleep Well' Video

(The Oriel Company) d4vd releases his latest single "Sleep Well". The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope .
"Sleep Well" is an enchanting ballad that opens the listener to a new side of d4vd. Woozy instrumentals blend harmoniously with d4vd's lovesick lyrics epitomizing romance with a teenage fervor. It marks a shift in sound from previous singles, offering stripped-down vocals that allow his falsetto range to shine.
Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops. Watch it below:
d4vd Announces EP and Summer Tour Dates
