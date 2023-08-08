Dale Hollow Premieres 'Big Rig In The Sky' Video

(The Syndicate) Dale Hollow will release his debut album Hack of the Year on September 29 via Tender Loving Empire Records. A bit Andy Kaufman, a little Orville Peck, and a hint of Father John Misty, Dale Hollow has been called "Relentlessly Entertaining" by Rolling Stone and Hack of the Year is a hoot, full of crooning, shuffling beats, yelps, and plenty of self-effacing singalongs.

Today, Dale releases "Big Rig In The Sky", where he serenades his kidnappers to take a highway to heaven. "Yourstruly has some truckers in Yourstruly's bloodline, and this song is for them," says Hollow of the track. "Roger and John - the Smokey & The Bandit of Yourstruly's lineage - get to lead the way along the NEVERENDING highway way up in the sky, reminding Yourstruly that it's not so long forever, but rather, goodbye for now."

While there's a bit of an arched eyebrow that comes along with some of Hollow's work, Hack of the Year and the live show are musically savvy. Credit there goes to Hollow's partners in crime, The Long Con, featuring music vets Chris Winfree, Dalton Smith, Miranda McLaughlin, and Nick Morelly. "My best talent is finding more talented and capable musicians," says Dale.

This doesn't mean Hollow isn't the focal point when it comes to the live setting. "There's a lot of energy from me on stage - it's a very kinetic show," says Hollow. "There are a lot of jumps and kicks and unnecessary and unorthodox things. But it's not frenetic that you can't pay attention! Also, I'm 6'5" - throw on cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, I'm pretty good at making myself look goofy. A tall guy with a hat on stage, that's amusing."

Dale Hollow and The Long Con have announced a Fall tour in addition to a run of dates in the Mid-West in August.

Dale Hollow Tour Dates

Aug 25 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

Aug 28 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Aug 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

Sep 29 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Oct 06 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (Special Outdoor Show)

Oct 07 - Asheville, NC - New Belgium Brewery - Tour de Fat

Oct 08 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

